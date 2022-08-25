The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Being ‘woke’

Conservatives are up in arms against people becoming “woke,” even to the point of crafting laws against “wokeness,” whatever that is. Being an old white honky, I had to look up the modern meaning of this politically maligned word.

According to several dictionary definitions, “woke” is an adjective meaning “well-informed, up-to-date, and alert to injustice in society, especially racism.” Fair enough. But that means that telling people not to be “woke” is to encourage them to be poorly informed, out-of-date and oblivious to injustice. Why would any politician want their constituents to be essentially asleep to major societal problems this country is facing?

Well, on further searching I found a 60-year-old New York Times article that stated “If you’re woke, you dig it …” referring to “woke” as a “Negro” idiom that originated in Harlem. So that’s it! Promotion of anti-wokeness is a racist dog whistle commanding conservatives to be asleep to the systemic injustices affecting brown, Black, yellow and red U.S. citizens to this day.

Me? As a true American, I’d rather be woke. Can you dig it?

James Stewart Campbell

Pfafftown

Keep the Bible

Thank God for the Bible. If it wasn’t for the Bible we wouldn’t have the nation we have today called America. Thank God for the Bible, because it has produced some of our greatest presidents like Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Ronald Reagan. Thank God for the Bible, which led to our founding document, the Constitution. Thank God for the Bible, where I heard about the Ten Commandments and that it was wrong to tell a lie or steal. Thank God for the Bible, because I know if I believe in it and I’m born again I’m going to heaven, not hell. Thank God for the Bible, where I heard about Jesus and the forgiveness of our sins. Thank God for the Bible, because I know I’m a sinner and have a savior, Jesus Christ, to save me from my sins.

You see, without the Bible we don’t know what truth is. John 14:6: “Jesus said unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the father, but by me.” Psalm 53:1: “The fool hath said in his heart, there is no God.” Ronald Reagan: “If we ever forget that we’re one nation under God, then we will be one nation gone under.” I’m praying the Bible stays in our school library.

Lawrence Overton

Clemmons

Calling out liars

If people lie, they are liars and we need to call them what they are — liars! It is not hyperbole to say that Republicans have become the party of liars. When they start saying that the IRS is hiring thousands of new IRS agents and are arming them to come after ordinary citizens and small businesses, they must be called on their lies. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley share the same lie on national news within days of each other, it is obviously a Republican ploy to again incite their base. The GOP is no longer a legitimate political party.

I used to believe that our government worked best when we had two strong parties to bring balance and civilized discourse and eventually compromise. Unfortunately, I no longer view the current Republican Party to be a civilized party. It is working to divide our country and to incite violence among its unhinged base.

I am not saying that all Republicans are bad and all Democrats are good, but it certainly appears that the Republicans have a corner on the unhinged.

So with that in mind, I urge all concerned and informed citizens to vote Democratic up and down the ticket this fall. Sadly, to Republicans, I can only urge you to walk away from this dangerous rhetoric and vote Democratic. I believe that it is our only hope to avoid a civil war.

Jo Ann Mount

Winston-Salem

Dictator Fauci

When are you going to write an editorial condemning Dr. Anthony Fauci? I had to wear a mask for months because of that dictator. I got a vaccine and two boosters and never even got sick once. And now he’s going to just walk away and retire? I’m just glad I’m still alive to criticize him.

Barney Harper

Winston-Salem