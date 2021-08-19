The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Perhaps our allies should be skeptical of joining our misadventures.

Our best intelligence and analyses assured us only a couple of weeks ago that the Afghan special forces, at least, would have the will and ability to fight the Taliban.

We have been wrong so often — from Korea to Vietnam, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan — that the coalition of the coerced should be reluctant to follow us.

Jerry Cohen

Advance

A waiting list

We all stayed inside for over a year, gave up months of milestones, missed out on so much beauty and joy and time with people we love — and it’s all being wasted because of “the vaccine hesitant” — people who listened to Fox News college drop-outs, evangelical preachers who claimed divine immunity and nonsensical conspiracy theories.

We did what we were supposed to do, but these people thought they were smarter than doctors. They ignored the stories of overcrowded hospitals; they even ignored the ministers who were against the vaccine until they found themselves dying in the hospital, saying, “I was wrong, please take the vaccine.” They were eaten up with their own oversized grandiosity.