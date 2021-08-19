The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

The real problem
The writer of the Aug. 15 letter “Relief distribution” wants us to believe that the federal government is unreliable because the $47 billion appropriated for rent relief hasn’t been distributed yet. “What a fiasco!” he declares.
“Now, Democrats want to make child care free. What could possibly go wrong? Will parents and child care providers have to wait over 16 months to get paid?”
In the meantime, millions of Americans just received their second child tax credit check, straight from the Biden administration.
I don’t know why that rent relief is being held up, but I suspect it’s because of state and local agencies, many run by Republicans, to which the money is distributed.
But when relief comes straight from the feds, it’s delivered with no hesitation. Millions of Americans receive their Social Security checks each month with no delay.
The problem isn’t “government bureaucracies” — it’s electing officials who believe that government doesn’t work and are determined to prove it. You know, Republicans.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
Skeptical allies
Perhaps our allies should be skeptical of joining our misadventures.
Our best intelligence and analyses assured us only a couple of weeks ago that the Afghan special forces, at least, would have the will and ability to fight the Taliban.
We have been wrong so often — from Korea to Vietnam, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan — that the coalition of the coerced should be reluctant to follow us.
Jerry Cohen
Advance
A waiting list
We all stayed inside for over a year, gave up months of milestones, missed out on so much beauty and joy and time with people we love — and it’s all being wasted because of “the vaccine hesitant” — people who listened to Fox News college drop-outs, evangelical preachers who claimed divine immunity and nonsensical conspiracy theories.
We did what we were supposed to do, but these people thought they were smarter than doctors. They ignored the stories of overcrowded hospitals; they even ignored the ministers who were against the vaccine until they found themselves dying in the hospital, saying, “I was wrong, please take the vaccine.” They were eaten up with their own oversized grandiosity.
Every single person who refuses to take the vaccine and then asks for medical help should be put on a waiting list; we’ll get to them when everyone else is better.
All they’re doing is proving that maybe we should listen to the government rather than the tin-foil hat crowd. “The X-Files” was not a documentary.
Megan Lewis
Winston-Salem
Biden’s responsibility
It’s not surprising to find a video of former President Trump, recorded during one of his ego rallies back in June, declaring to an adoring crowd, “I started the process, all the troops are coming home, they couldn’t stop the process. Twenty-one years is enough. They couldn’t stop the process; they wanted to but couldn’t stop the process.”
It’s not surprising to find him making one of his ridiculous email statements back on April 18: “… We can and should get out earlier. … I made early withdrawal possible. … Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1st, and we should keep as close to that date as possible.”
It’s also not surprising to find that Trump now says that Biden should resign for doing what Trump said he wanted to do.
Biden, on the other hand:
“I know my decision on Afghanistan will be criticized,” Biden tweeted on Monday. “But I would rather take all that criticism than pass this responsibility on to yet another president.
“It’s the right one for our people, for the brave servicemembers who risk their lives serving our nation, and for America.”
Biden is a grown-up. Biden takes responsibility. Biden is the tough guy that Trump pretended to be.
I just have to bow my head and thank God that Biden is president instead of Trump.
Ron F. Slater
Winston-Salem
Distraction
And now we enter the political phase in which Republicans try to blame everything bad in the country on President Biden and distract attention from the Jan. 6 insurrection.
I’m not distracted.
Jane Simmons
Winston-Salem