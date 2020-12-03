The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Biden's nominees
There’s a problem here and I don’t see the Journal addressing it.
I've been following the reports of President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet and staff appointees and I don't get it. None of them are members of his family — he hasn’t even appointed his son, Hunter, as a senior adviser. None of his nominees ever appeared on "The Apprentice" or "Dancing with the Stars."
Also, none of them are the “socialist subversives” that President Trump warned us about. Biden hasn’t even nominated Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Ilhan Omar!
Instead, his nominees seem to be a bunch of dignified, experienced, competent professionals and centrists, like treasury secretary-nominee Janet Yellen. They seem to be the kind of people who want to work for the American people rather than for their own aggrandizement.
How does Biden expect to stay in the news?
Jeffrey Deem
Winston-Salem
Be fair
I’m disappointed in the 2020 election, but it’s time to move on.
We don’t know what President-elect Joe Biden will do. He always seemed a little sketchy to me, a little too eager to please. But he’s the president-elect, so I’ll pray for him just like I prayed for every other president in my lifetime.
That doesn’t mean I won’t be keeping an eye on him and Vice President Kamala Harris. I hope the Journal will be honest and watch them, also, just like you did President Trump. You’ve got to be fair.
I also wish we were talking about Gov. Dan Forest, but that’s not the way it went.
We Republicans still have a lot of power in the Senate, though, and the state legislature. We also finally have a conservative Supreme Court. That's a major victory for conservatism. So I’m not too worried. I’m going to keep getting up and going to work and voting for conservative solutions that work.
They say COVID-19 is getting worse. I’m old enough to be in a vulnerable category, so I’m doing everything I can to be careful. I hope everyone will do the same so that we’re ready to vote again in 2022 and 2024. America’s best days are yet to come.
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
Simply vanish
President Trump — and Sen. Ted Cruz — predicted that after the 2020 presidential election, all talk of COVID-19 would simply vanish. Revealing deep roots in paranoia and self-regard, they thought a worldwide pandemic, killing scores of people around the globe, was a hoax created to hurt them politically.
Instead, we see COVID continuing to kill people, including too many Americans, many of whom believed Trump and Cruz.
Will these men have to pay any price for their dangerous and deluded assertions to the American public?
I doubt it.
In the meantime, whatever happened to Hunter Biden? It’s the faux news surrounding him that seems to have vanished after the election.
Just who has been lying to Americans all this time?
He who has ears to hear, let him hear.
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
Extraordinary performance
In response to the Nov. 29 article "Police spending critics want dialogue with council":
The men and women who serve our community as Winston-Salem police officers should be commended for their extraordinary performance during such a challenging year. Our community should stand with the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office by calling for increased funding for their departments, not a decrease. Radical organizations that call for defunding police are misguided and I commend the Winston-Salem City Council for not responding to such reckless, baseless ideas.
I look forward to seeing pay increases for officers, additional funding for new public safety measures and more training to keep the Winston-Salem Police Department one of the best police forces in North Carolina.
Patrick Budd
Winston-Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!