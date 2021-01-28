The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Chickening out
What a way to avoid a topic. What a way to chicken out (“Republicans frown on holding trial,” Jan. 27).
Republican senators are essentially arguing that it’s too late to hold former President Trump accountable because he's now a private citizen.
Does that really matter? He committed his alleged crimes when he was president.
Passing the buck on denying Trump the right to run for office again, our own Sen. Thom Tillis wrote, “I have faith in the American people to assess the qualifications of presidential candidates and make an informed decision themselves ... Congress should not dictate to the American people who they can and cannot vote for.”
But the Constitution gives Congress the power to decide — and the responsibility.
These chicken Republicans — they just can’t get themselves to stand up to Trump no matter what he does, can they? He put their lives in danger and they still shake at the mention of his name.
Say what you will about Democrats, they’re not afraid of Trump — or his cult-like followers.
Mill Foster
Winston-Salem
Confrontation
President Biden stood up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and warned him not to interfere with American interests (“President presses Putin,” Jan. 27)? What a breath of fresh air! That hasn’t happened since President Obama was in office!
USA! USA! USA!
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem
Unity
Unity does not mean submission to crimes and delusion.
Bonnie G. Vaughn
Winston-Salem
An opportunity for unity
As pointed out by columnist Marc Thiessen on Jan. 23 (“How Biden restores unity”), politicians saying the word “unity” does little to achieve it — a major initiative based on common ground is essential. The climate emergency is the perfect opportunity to come together behind a critical issue that affects everyone, and North Carolina is in a position to lead the effort, given the vulnerability of our coast to sea-level rise and hurricanes and our state being a national leader in clean energy jobs.
Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Richard Burr, Rep. Kathy Manning and the rest of our elected officials need to bring climate change to the forefront and work together to push forward effective and economically favorable solutions. The carbon fee and dividend proposal (HR 763) already has bipartisan support, and would decrease emissions while stimulating the economy with less need for piecemeal regulation.
Here’s hoping that the politicians and citizens of North Carolina will take this opportunity to pursue unity while preserving our wonderful state for generations to come.
Michael McCrory
Winston-Salem
A new office
I just wanted to let your readers know that I've opened an official Office of the Former President in a rental space here on Fifth Street. The office will be responsible for managing my correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities while I advance the interests of the United States.
Hey, if he can make it up, I can make it up.
Evan Fisher
Winston-Salem
Properly adjusted
What new mothers teach their newborn may have something to do with our crime rate and other problems. Beginning with the birth, their past nine months of close relationship provides an immediate human relations advantage and they usually try hard to get the newborns properly adjusted to this new world.
But with 57% of women providing 47% of the labor force, they are clearly overburdened and may not be able to complete their intended task.
For this reason, I propose that the Department of Education give desiring new mothers education pay to stay home during the first three years of their newborns' lives. The pay would be comparable to their regular pay or otherwise determined by DOE.
Webster B. Baker
Winston-Salem