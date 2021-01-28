The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Chickening out

What a way to avoid a topic. What a way to chicken out (“Republicans frown on holding trial,” Jan. 27).

Republican senators are essentially arguing that it’s too late to hold former President Trump accountable because he's now a private citizen.

Does that really matter? He committed his alleged crimes when he was president.

Passing the buck on denying Trump the right to run for office again, our own Sen. Thom Tillis wrote, “I have faith in the American people to assess the qualifications of presidential candidates and make an informed decision themselves ... Congress should not dictate to the American people who they can and cannot vote for.”

But the Constitution gives Congress the power to decide — and the responsibility.

These chicken Republicans — they just can’t get themselves to stand up to Trump no matter what he does, can they? He put their lives in danger and they still shake at the mention of his name.

Say what you will about Democrats, they’re not afraid of Trump — or his cult-like followers.

Mill Foster