The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Stan Elrod

On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Stan Elrod ("Longtime educator Elrod dies," Oct. 27). We offer our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to his family as well as the countless friends he made during his long career as an educator, and most recently as a Republican candidate for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board in the current election.

We encourage voters to express their love and support for Stan by rewarding him victory posthumously. In the event of his winning a seat on the school board, the Forsyth County Republican Party will exercise due diligence in selecting someone to reflect his values and commitment to serve the students, parents and voters of the school district.

Kenneth Raymond

Chairman, Forsyth County Republican Party

Winston-Salem

The economy

I know many families are struggling to pay the bills, put food on the table and gas in the car. I also know this will change and it will not change by putting any particular party in power.

When I purchased my first home, mortgage rates were 18%, inflation was 12% and I could only fill my gas tank on certain days depending on my license plate number — if I was lucky and the station did not run out entirely by the time I got to the head of the line.

President Obama inherited one of the worst economic crises since the Great Depression from President Bush.

No political party or president is in control of the price of oil. We are at the mercy of OPEC and Saudi Arabia.

COVID played a massive role in our supply chain issues. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is wreaking havoc all over the world. Is any of this the fault of the Democrats or Republicans? Of course not. And let's not lose sight of the fact that, while the average American family is struggling, the oil companies and major food suppliers are making historic profits.

Inflation is currently a worldwide problem and the U.S. is actually in much better shape than the rest of the world, which is suffering double-digit inflation.

The state of our economy will change again — it always does. But it won't change by changing control of Congress.

Annemarie Stanford

Lewisville

Which political party?

As we go to the polls, some things to consider:

Which political party is interfering with women’s health care decisions, endangering our lives? Which party is promoting irrational fear — of immigrants, of anyone “different,” of anyone who doesn’t share their same beliefs?

Which party has members who have repeatedly pledged to eliminate Social Security and Medicare, the programs we have been paying into?

Which party refuses to consider reasonable gun safety legislation to prevent the continuing slaughter of Americans?

Which party continues to deny the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election without offering any proof? Which party has candidates who have pledged to overturn these election results if their candidates don't win?

Which party caused the Jan. 6 insurrection and desecration of the U.S. Capitol and continues to try to delegitimize the Jan. 6 investigation?

The Republican Party has lost its soul and is being controlled by misogynistic, xenophobic, anti-democracy zealots. Our vote is the only thing that can protect the rights we can no longer take for granted, our Constitution and democracy. Vote for Democrats. Up and down the ticket. It is the only way to preserve the rights and freedoms of all Americans.

Carol Eickmeyer

Winston-Salem

A disaster

Republicans say that President Biden is a disaster. But they’d say that no matter what. They’d say that if unemployment were at an all-time low — which it is. They’d say that if Biden passed a bipartisan infrastructure deal with construction projects that Republicans would brag about bringing to their states — which he did and they are. They’d say that if Biden healed the NATO rifts former President Trump created — which he did.

You can’t trust Republicans to tell the truth, but we’ve known that for a while now.

Arthur Greene

Winston-Salem

The horror

Regarding the Oct. 25 opinion page cartoon:

Oh, the horror! The abject, terrible portrayal! Christopher Robin is in an abyss of despair!

Pooh Bears of the world unite in protest!

Former President Trump depicted as Pooh …

We weep for the world.

Could be the scariest Halloween costume ever.

Oh, bother.

Lewis Nelson

Winston-Salem

Health care decisions

Do not believe those who say that the overturning of Roe v. Wade was no big deal because it simply returned the issue of reproductive freedom to the states. A right was taken away from half the public.

Before, there were no politicians that could insert themselves into women's reproductive medical decisions. Now, politicians who they don’t know and share little in common with from rural America and from far away areas of North Carolina have inserted themselves into the conversation. If you don’t think these politicians are not simply waiting for the ideal governmental make-up to further suppress your rights, you have not been paying attention.

Voting matters! People who said it does not are the reason why women no longer have the right to make their own reproductive decisions. Now, they must have Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Ted Budd in their room while they are making health care decisions. If you don’t think they’ll insert themselves further into these decisions, you could not be more wrong!

To stop the inanity of having politicians making your health care decisions for you, vote accordingly. Vote for Cheri Beasley! If you don’t, you have no right to complain when you can no longer make your own reproductive health care decisions.

Thomas Schroeder

Winston-Salem

The right to choose

Abortion scares people. If you know a woman who has had one, she won’t discuss it. It's too painful a memory.

Late-term abortions are being tossed around by Republicans as a reason not to vote for Democrats. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has written that “late-term abortion” has no medical meaning and should not be used in clinical or legal settings. Republicans are distorting facts.

The question isn’t really are we for abortion, but rather are we for choice? If a woman is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and told she will die if she remains pregnant, does she have the right to save her own life? If your daughter finds herself pregnant, do you have the right to advise her? What if your son’s girlfriend is pregnant? What does the world look like with no choice? Condoms used correctly are not 100% effective.

We believe that babies in utero are affected by diet, environment and emotions generated by being loved but what is imprinted on an unloved baby in a forced pregnancy?

Republicans say unwanted babies will be adopted, but we already have children in foster care who are not being adopted.

Do we care about women or babies? We care about both. However, the woman should always come first; it’s her reproductive system, her body and her choice. Everyone should have autonomy over their own body.

Republicans plan to take the right to choose away. Remember that at the polls.

Kathy J. Cooper

Winston-Salem