The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Centrists can help

It’s time for a centrist coalition. No one needs to be imprisoned by two radically disorienting political parties.

The center isn’t weak; it’s without leadership. The tea party was still composed of GOP members and progressives are still Democrats. Centrists can do the same, but with both parties in tow. Center-left and center-right politicians and voters need to coalesce and rebalance this country. I’m a Republican, and most members reek of tribalism and combative rhetoric — more often than not, utilizing language of war. Democrats and Republicans are countrymen, not combatants.

Ukraine is in a real war. While we are being whimpering brats and antagonizing bullies inciting war.

From Jan. 6 to horrible economic policies, our country is being mismanaged by radical forces unwilling to compromise their craziness for sanity and reason. This country is experiencing whiplash and spinning our heads into a tizzy. The center must proliferate or else we’ll separate.

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem

Guns on the street

The July 13 headline, “Local GOP to raffle off guns, ammo” is deeply disturbing. We read about gun violence in Winston-Salem every day, and now the GOP wants to put more guns on the street. Our police force buys back guns from time to time to eliminate them from the streets.

There are billboards around town that state “never again,” referring to mass killings in schools.

We do not need more guns. Please do not support the GOP in this manner.

Martha Albertson

Winston-Salem

Gone to seed

A dandelion gone to seed as our city emblem (“City OKs $1M for dandelion art” July 2)? How appropriate as our visitors enter our pockmarked streets of potholes and bumpy manholes, cleverly located under their tires.

But wait, there’s more. It is not only our street image, wait until our visitors hear of our proposed million-dollar high school football field at Hanes Park. Never mind that one-third of our third-graders cannot read at grade level, football season must go on. Why else would you go to school?

Naturally, it’s a bit tricky to catch up when you enter middle school and cannot read the textbooks. High school — oh, just drop out. It’s not worth it if you can’t read. Totally boring. Just fool around. Maybe a teenage pregnancy or two, but let somebody else deal with it.

Weekly murders? Well, some things just happen.

Yep, it’s a dandelion existence … A short-lived blossom turns to a weed, so to speak.

And then, it dies.

Who knew Ross Johnson was just the beginning?

Brenda Hutchins

Winston-Salem

Maps

If the Forsyth County Republican Party is allowed to go forward with raffling semiautomatic rifles and ammo (“Local GOP to raffle off guns, ammo,” July 13) will they be allowed to include strip maps to city and county schools?

Judy Bell

Winston-Salem

The lowly dandelion

After all the unfavorable and even scornful letters about the dandelion sculpture on Salem Parkway (“City Oks $1M for dandelion art,” July 2), and real dandelions, I feel a need to come to the defense of the lowly dandelion.

I remember one of the joys of childhood was seeing the splashes of yellow color in our family’s lawn in Ashe County. We blew the seeds from the puffball at the top of the stem after the flowers were gone, with never a worry about the new dandelions that would come another year. I think we made chains from the stems.

Years later I visited a vegetable farm in New Jersey. The owners told us they grew four succession crops in one year. The first spring crop was dandelion greens. Maybe that is a crop we should consider.

I tasted dandelion wine once. Not bad.

I confess I once fell for the idea that a lawn should be only neat green healthy fescue. I fought off everything that wasn’t fescue. It always came back, especially Bermuda grass. Lately I have declared a truce with dandelions and other “invaders.” They were here a long time before me. I don’t have to control everything. This spring I carefully mowed around a clump of buttercups. I think they are beautiful. One year the prettiest lawn on our street was mostly overgrown white clover in full bloom.

Let’s give the dandelion sculptures a chance.

Everette Hartzog

Yadkinville

Election control

N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore wants the power to decertify our votes.

The Supreme Court is going to hear Moore v. Harper in time for the 2024 elections. In the suit, Moore argues that the state legislature has sole responsibility among state institutions for drawing congressional districts and that state courts have no role to play.

The possible consequences? Experts are saying:

The Brennan Center: “The nightmare scenario is that a legislature, displeased with how an election official on the ground has interpreted her state’s election laws, would invoke the theory as a pretext to refuse to certify the result of a presidential election and instead select its own slate of electors.”

The New York Times: “Legal experts note that there are federal constitutional checks that would prevent a legislature from simply declaring after an election that it will ignore the popular vote and send an alternate slate of electors. But should the legislature pass a law before an election, for example, setting the parameters by which a legislature could take over an election and send its slate of electors, that could be upheld under the independent state legislature doctrine.”

So, if Tim Moore and Phil Berger, as leaders of the N.C. House and Senate, decide there have been “irregularities,” they will draft legislation offering a new slate of electors. The Republican legislature, not us, will choose who is elected.

Democracy? While there is still time, vote the would-be autocrats out!

Gary Bolick

Clemmons

Morality monopoly

I am so tired of some conservatives equating morality with a certain set of right-leaning views, and insisting that Christianity has a monopoly on morality. I have news for them: Kindness and forgiveness and charity and goodness exist abundantly outside the Christian faith, and true morality might be different from what they think it is.

Cal Thomas, in his typically narrow-minded manner, examined “moral decline” in a recent column (“Is our nation in moral decline?” June 22) and his list of examples of immorality included social justice camps teaching students “how to engage your activism, make connections to your community, and develop your passions.” Wow, what a horrible thing.

My definition of morality includes accepting the LGBTQ community, welcoming varying personal religious and spiritual beliefs, embracing a more inclusive vision of gender identity and promoting anti-racism, all of which seem to qualify as evidence of sin these days among the extreme right.

Thomas is right about one thing: We can no longer agree on the right road. I, too, worry about our nation’s morality, but for very different reasons. We seem to be supporting leaders who reject inclusiveness and compassion, who want to take us backward. I so hope that people who care will protest, vote, call folks in office and turn their concerns into actions. Doing nothing changes nothing, and we must be sure that the Thomases in the world aren’t doing more than those of us who want progress.

Randy Norris

Winston-Salem