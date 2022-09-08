The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Unfair judges

When District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by former President Trump and shoved through the Senate by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, agreed to the hiring of a special master to review documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, she essentially said the Department of Justice is incapable of performing its rightful investigation. Incredibly disrespectful.

But my head exploded when she expressed concern about how Trump’s reputation could be hurt by an indictment. Her job as a judge is to read and apply the law. That’s all. Her job is not to issue a decision based on how it will affect someone’s reputation regardless of who that person is or was. Clearly she is beholden to Trump, not the law and established precedent. Her overarching message is that Trump is above the law and will be treated specially. What a gut punch to all of us.

I used to believe that our courts were sacrosanct. No matter what seemingly unfair, discriminatory, partisan, biased laws were initiated by legislatures, the courts would judge objectively, fairly, with reasoned intelligence and respect for legal precedence. With Trump’s huge number of federal appeals court appointees, I no longer believe our judicial system is sacrosanct, much less just plain fair. It will protect those Republicans and corporate lobbyists who got them appointed. The Supreme Court is the highest, most egregious example of this.

Cautionary words from Jason Stanley’s book, “How Fascism Works”: “Once you have the courts you can do whatever you want.” Listen up, everyone!

Lois Roewade

Pfafftown

Blame Biden

I read with interest the letter in the Sept. 6 Journal (“Fascist threat”) from the writer who thinks President Biden, the divider, is doing a great job. Took me almost 15 minutes to quit laughing and wonder what metrics were being used. I realize print media and most all the TV pundits paint a picture without ever telling the truth of what is going on in our country, but surely they realize the price of gas has doubled since Biden took office. Interest rates are through the roof. He and fellow Democrats have caused record inflation with wild spending and we have surging crime rates in this country with ridiculous bail laws letting criminals out as soon as they get arrested.

Meanwhile, we have a terrible crisis at the border (which was previously secure), where people are just walking across without being stopped or questioned. Biden won’t go down and see the border but he will build a wall around his place at the beach at taxpayer expense? Biden even has White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lying that “illegal immigrants” are not walking across the border when it is clear — we all see photos of this happening every day in the news.

Our own paper called his speech last week “a fiery message” but most thought it was divisive and him trying to cover up all the problems he has caused.

For those thinking he is doing a great job, all I can say is “Bless your heart!”

John Nelms

Advance

Criminal behavior

Finally a way to differentiate Republicans: MAGA Republicans and Republicans. If only they could be identified that way on ballots.

I am registered independent because I used to find qualified candidates in both parties, or so I thought. I am ashamed to say that I once thought highly of Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. Now with so many MAGA Republicans seemingly too intimidated to speak out against wild conspiracy theories and blatant lies, I am very concerned.

Do MAGA Republicans really think it would be a good thing for our country to pardon the criminal behavior that we all witnessed on Jan. 6, 2021, and to spend taxpayer dollars seeking revenge on Democrats and real Republicans for not just accepting the disgraceful behavior of former President Trump?

Mary Macmillan

Pfafftown