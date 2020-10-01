The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Greed vs. patriotism
Some of President Trump’s supporters that I know support him for one reason only. He got Congress to approve bills that lowered their federal income taxes and reduced the amount of their taxable estates. Most of these people are very wealthy and enjoy a great life. They ignore all of Trump’s faults and what he has done to divide our country.
The United States of America has contributed to the financial success of these people and allowed for them to flourish in our society.
These people should be grateful for their success, and should be willing to pay their fair share to give back to a country that has been so good to them.
Patriotism is defined as loving your country.
Greed is defined as an eager and selfish desire.
During this election, I certainly hope and pray that these people will vote for patriotism and love for their country rather than greed and how much money they can keep.
Richard Davis
Winston-Salem
Unbiased facts
The 2020 elections are here. We have to remember that despite the outrage and partisan attacks that dominate the headlines, the elections have the power to be world-changing.
How do we find clear, unbiased facts on the politicians who will shape the nation’s response to the world of 2020? With VoteSmart.org, you can find everything you need to know about candidates and elected officials all in one place, with no partisan spin. Vote Smart never takes a stance on partisan issues and accepts no funding from special interests. With Vote Smart you’re getting just the facts.
Simply by typing in a politician’s name, you can find their biographical details, financial backers, ratings from special-interest groups, public statements and speeches, voting records, and positions on the most important issues facing us today. Even with the crises pressing in on us every day, Vote Smart makes educated, responsible voting a real possibility. All it takes is a visit to VoteSmart.org or a call to its research hotline at 1-888-VOTE-SMART. In times crying out for informed voters, Vote Smart is the powerful, trustworthy resource we can turn to.
Ann Heller
Winston-Salem
The better candidate
Sen. Thom Tillis claims that Cal Cunningham raised North Carolina taxes a billion dollars when Cunningham was a state senator. After 9/11, the nation was headed toward a recession, and N.C. faced a revenue shortfall of a billion dollars. The legislature ended this stalemate by approving a budget that raised sales taxes ½ of a cent and added to the taxes paid by the highest N.C. earners, bringing in a billion dollars in two years.
A decade later, Tillis was N.C. speaker of the House, where he and the majority Republicans lowered rates significantly on corporations and the wealthiest taxpayers but increased taxes for many services (such as car repair and electricity) and cut aid to education and the poor.
Later, in the U.S. Senate, Tillis supported Trump by voting for massive permanent corporate tax cuts.
As a former educator, I am especially interested in the difference between the two candidates in relation to educators, students and their families. Cunningham has established a task force on lifetime learning so he can be in touch with them. His plans include safety for schools during the pandemic and other exigencies, support of affordable comprehensive pre-K programs, full funding of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, support for diversity, support for fair pay for teachers and staff, more affordable access to four-year colleges as well as vocational schools, and investment in high-speed broadband, especially in rural areas. Cal Cunningham is the better candidate for North Carolina.
Judy Coggins
Kernersville
One vote?
President Trump is OK with people carrying AR-15s to protest rallies, but we should worry about kids carrying cans of tuna.
Ridiculous. How does this man receive even one vote?
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!