The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Greed vs. patriotism

Some of President Trump’s supporters that I know support him for one reason only. He got Congress to approve bills that lowered their federal income taxes and reduced the amount of their taxable estates. Most of these people are very wealthy and enjoy a great life. They ignore all of Trump’s faults and what he has done to divide our country.

The United States of America has contributed to the financial success of these people and allowed for them to flourish in our society.

These people should be grateful for their success, and should be willing to pay their fair share to give back to a country that has been so good to them.

Patriotism is defined as loving your country.

Greed is defined as an eager and selfish desire.

During this election, I certainly hope and pray that these people will vote for patriotism and love for their country rather than greed and how much money they can keep.

Richard Davis

Winston-Salem

