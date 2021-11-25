The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Certainly, in practice the Christian faith has been predominant, but our Constitution doesn’t share his view. In it there is no mention of Christianity or Jesus Christ. In fact, religion is only mentioned twice. The First Amendment says there is no establishment of religion or prohibition of its free exercise. Article VI prohibits religious tests for public office. Both of these provisions are evidence the country was not founded as a Christian nation.

I love the myth of the first Thanksgiving and I love celebrating it. The image of different groups sitting to eat is a wonderful image of what the kingdom of God is like.

I also love the image of seeking freedom of religion. However, the historical reality is far different. The Puritans loved freedom but only for themselves. They did not tolerate opposing religious views. Catholics, Quakers and non-Puritans need not apply.

The American Indians who welcomed them were seen as heathens whose land could be taken. This led to the Indian war — King Phillip’s war.

In 1659, the Puritans outlawed Christmas.

In 1692, their strict religious beliefs fueled the mass hysteria of the Salem witch trials. This is not rewritten history, but history.