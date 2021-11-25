The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Rich do much
The writer of the Nov. 20 letter “Billionaires in space” needs to understand that people who have worked hard, established thriving companies and employ thousands of people deserve to have some latitude with their money.
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, distributed millions of dollars to worthy causes after her divorce, including $10 million to Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Inc. Elon Musk has pledged billions to combat world hunger and the wonderful work that the Gates Foundation is doing in Africa and here in the U.S.
This liberal cry of “the rich do not do enough” also ignores the wonderful things we enjoy here courtesy of the corporate and individual contributions to the nonprofits, education and the arts. I hope the writer is doing her part, large or small, to also help.
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
Reckoning with racism
I read Pastor Kate Murphy’s guest column (“Children’s discomfort with our history,” Nov. 20), and was deeply touched by her insightful and beautifully articulated reasons for teaching our country’s true racial history to our children and grandchildren. I’m 72 years old, spent years in Wilmington, Jacksonville, Fla., and New Haven, Conn., and am just in the past few years learning what I should have learned about the racial history of those places when I lived there.
One of the most shocking is the true history of the hidden and whitewashed Wilmington massacre. I’m grateful for the truth revealed with acknowledgements and reconciliation efforts led by some of those descendants today. Since we have no problem teaching children about the Holocaust, they should also know that the Nazis’ Nuremberg Laws were inspired and informed in part by North Carolina’s Jim Crow laws forbidding “association,” except the Nazis thought our “one drop” of blood law too harsh.
Recently here in Winston-Salem, I was fortunate to witness the long overdue beginning to providing partially or fully named gravestones on some of the newly discovered unmarked graves of enslaved members of the Moravian community in St. Philips Church’s Moravian African graveyard. With more, much-needed donations to this project, additional stones will be placed, helping to bring some reparation and peace to the current members of St. Philips.
I wish I lived closer to Charlotte as I would love to visit The Grove Presbyterian Church sometime. On the website, it looks like a church as it’s supposed to be.
Virginia Perry
Winston-Salem
Myths, not truth
The writer of the Nov. 21 letter “Thanksgiving celebration” sees the Puritans’ Mayflower Compact as proof we were founded as a Christian nation.
Certainly, in practice the Christian faith has been predominant, but our Constitution doesn’t share his view. In it there is no mention of Christianity or Jesus Christ. In fact, religion is only mentioned twice. The First Amendment says there is no establishment of religion or prohibition of its free exercise. Article VI prohibits religious tests for public office. Both of these provisions are evidence the country was not founded as a Christian nation.
I love the myth of the first Thanksgiving and I love celebrating it. The image of different groups sitting to eat is a wonderful image of what the kingdom of God is like.
I also love the image of seeking freedom of religion. However, the historical reality is far different. The Puritans loved freedom but only for themselves. They did not tolerate opposing religious views. Catholics, Quakers and non-Puritans need not apply.
The American Indians who welcomed them were seen as heathens whose land could be taken. This led to the Indian war — King Phillip’s war.
In 1659, the Puritans outlawed Christmas.
In 1692, their strict religious beliefs fueled the mass hysteria of the Salem witch trials. This is not rewritten history, but history.
Mark Twain said, “History doesn’t repeat itself but it does rhyme.” Let us hope that Christian nationalism never takes hold lest we fall prey to the sins of the Puritans.
The Rev. Duke Ison
Winston-Salem
