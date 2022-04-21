The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Time for action

April 22 is Earth Day. Since the first Earth Day in April 1970, great progress has been made reducing air and water pollution. But little has been done on the biggest environmental threat, climate change, which is caused by the carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere from burning fossil fuels. In April 1970, the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere was 328 parts per million. Last month it was 418 parts per million. The concentration of CO2 keeps increasing with no end in sight.

The most effective way to reduce carbon dioxide emissions is with a carbon tax. Two-thirds of North Carolinians support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a tax on their carbon pollution. This market-based solution is also supported by former members of the Council of Economic Advisers for Republican and Democratic presidents.

Sen. Thom Tillis’ website says we need to address “climate change through market-based solutions that foster innovation and drive economic growth.” Instead of just saying we need a solution, it’s time for Sen. Tillis to support specific legislation that will spur innovation and reduce emissions. Sen. Tillis should join his Democratic colleagues and support legislation requiring fossil fuel companies to pay for their pollution and rebate the money collected to households.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem

Historic racism

With all the news about what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will not permit to be taught in public schools, I’d like to know what he will allow to be taught about racism.

Will he allow it to be taught that during a large part of America’s history, the white majority discriminated against the Black minority?

Will he allow it to be taught that the white majority forced the Black minority to be segregated to the back of the bus and into underfunded schools?

Will he allow it to be taught that many whites once spoke the n-word out loud, daily, with no repercussions?

If he doesn’t allow that, then he’s not allowing the truth to be taught.

Likewise all the other states that are rushing to prevent schools from teaching the history of racism in America.

White conservatives sometimes say they want our society to be colorblind — they want to pretend that race just doesn’t exist. I’m sure they’re sincere in thinking this is right and proper.

But this attitude allows them to edit our history. You can’t teach American history without teaching white racism.

The shame of it is that their children will learn better. Their children will learn that their parents lied to them.

What will happen then?

Some people just never see past the next election.

Timothy Madera

Winston-Salem

Local conservation

I was thrilled to read John Deem’s excellent article about solar panels in the historic West End (“History meets sustainability,” April 16). Historical preservation can successfully merge with contemporary sustainability, as Deem illustrates in his article.

I also live in the West End, and while solar panels are currently out of my budget, I’ve focused conservation efforts on my tiny piece of land (about 1/10th of an acre). I am gradually replacing my lawn with N.C. native plants, particularly plants that feed small insects and pollinators. I’ve created a common milkweed patch to support Monarch butterfly migration (milkweed is their primary food source). I’ve stopped using herbicides, pesticides and fertilizer, as these chemicals hurt native species and the environment.

The satisfaction of seeing native birds and other small wildlife species in my urban yard is immeasurable. I hope that our efforts at preserving heritage can extend to the land we live on, supporting species native to our great state.

The N.C. State Extension services has many wonderful resources for others interested in increasing native plants on their property (https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/extension-gardener-handbook/12-native-plants).

Cyndi Briggs

Winston-Salem