The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

A technological solution

The immigration “crisis” is a completely false situation. We have a labor shortage while millions of people are literally risking death to come here and work for us.

Let’s stop this insanity and use technology to ease the problem.

The Radical Centrist Party, which is me at the moment, suggests that we press all persons who apply at our borders to sign a contract or go away. In exchange for admission, applicants get a chip implanted. They pay taxes, but can receive no welfare, except for specific immigrant help.

After five years, if the applicant has followed the rules, the chip is removed and a Social Security Card is administered. It should be a smart card issued to all citizens. A real National ID card, with benefits and duties that would be public record.

Simple, direct and equitable.

It’ll never happen. Too many people profit from the chaos. Oh well.

Stephen Wishnevsky

Winston-Salem

Solar space

According to “Bigger fights” (May 2), farmland preservation is driving opposition to solar projects in North Carolina.

I treasure our rural landscapes but am much more alarmed by the rate at which high-density housing and convenience stores are rapidly consuming what was once rolling tobacco fields.

Amid all the controversy I wonder why we’re not taking greater advantage of roof space. Truliant Federal Credit Union plans to install 880 solar panels at its new operations center at Hanes Mall (“Truliant turns to solar at mall,” April 23). Target has installed panels on 500 of its stores with a goal of being 100% solar by 2030. Imagine if all big box stores and large corporations followed suit. End of controversy, perhaps?

We need our farmland, but Outer Banks homes toppling into the ocean amid rising sea levels is just one example of the “handwriting on the wall” for climate change. The development and application of solar technology and other forms of sustainable energy are crucial if we are to curb the accumulation of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. Let’s give our farmers the support they need to convert retired tobacco fields into spaces for other agricultural commodities, while the rooftops of our homes, businesses and megastores provide space for solar.

Phyllis Baker Smith

Winston-Salem

Cultural whiplash

We are witnessing a serious cultural whiplash injury inflicted onto our society. Many elected officials, senators, representatives and Fox News talking heads are squandering their education, their voices and their reputations by glossing over the horrific results of “self-radicalized” individuals.

Those lone wolf shooters are not lone wolves. They have been “group radicalized” by the soulless pack that they admire.

Let’s just call out the “robbers of civility” who are embraced and protected by their evil ilk as they drive the getaway car. Anyone incapable of self-reflected ideas can join this sick gang of flag-and-faith right-wingers intent on infecting hapless others to their old brand of righteousness. Narrow-mindedness stretches to include the confused and vulnerable souls time after time into their counterfactual ranks.

Bruce C. Anderson

Clemmons

Let’s ban them

Here’s my description of what I see following yet another racist murder spree abetted by firearms (“Ten killed in shooting at Buffalo supermarket,” May 15):

Republicans: “Ban abortion, ban trans people, ban words, ban kneeling during the national anthem, ban books, ban masks, ban vaccine mandates, ban history, ban science, ban math, ban cartoons — we’ve got to protect our children.”

Democrats: “What about guns?”

Republicans: “Banning guns won’t solve anything.”

Robert Rangel

Winston-Salem