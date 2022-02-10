The Readers' Forum: Meet in the middle

On gerrymandering

Gerrymandering has become so pervasive that it seems people shrug and don’t think about its meaning. It means that legislators draw election district maps that permit those in power to select their voters, to guarantee their own reelection and maintain power regardless of the will of the voters. North Carolina, since 2010, has been one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation. We are about evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, yet because of gerrymandering, Republicans maintain overwhelming control of congressional and state legislative offices, while both Democrats and Republicans are regularly elected in statewide races (that can’t be gerrymandered).