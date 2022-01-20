The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Unfortunately, liars, like conmen, make a lot of money pushing the lie. Their victims, those who believe in the lies, lose money. In the case of Jan. 6, the victims are now spending time in jail for breaking the law.

Larry Robbs

Winston-Salem

Blaming Democrats

It’s hard to imagine what goes through some peoples’ mind. The writer of the Jan. 19 letter “Blaming everything” reminds me of all the letters from Republicans blaming “liberals” and Democrats for blaming Republicans for everything.

Let’s go down the checklist:

COVID: Former President Trump publicly ignored the COVID outbreak, even though privately he was calling it a dangerous and deadly virulent virus. He downplayed it, even denied its existence, because he was worried about his poll numbers. As a result, COVID took off. Had he acted sooner, we very well might not be in the mess we’re in. Thus, no supply chain problems, no employment problems, no inflation problems, no well over 850,000 deaths, etc., etc. Many Republican officials continue to deny COVID and stop any move to have people vaccinated or wear masks.