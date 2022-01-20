The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Basic definitions
Types of government:
Democracy: government ruled by the majority of voters.
Autocracy: government ruled by a minority of voters
Fascism: government ruled by one person or group.
Types of economies:
Capitalism: private individuals and companies own everything and set prices.
Socialism: community (government) owns everything and sets prices.
Most democratic countries (including the U.S.) are a combination of democratic and socialistic systems. Social security; disability; police, fire and EMS departments; unemployment insurance; water and sewer systems; and national parks are socialistic programs that benefit all of us. Private ownership of business and property, promotion of personal freedom and entrepreneurial opportunities are democratic systems. This combination has allowed our country to become innovative, financially strong and envy of the world.
Jan. 6, 2021 was an attempt (knowingly by some and perhaps unknowingly by others) to change our 246-year-old democracy into an autocracy. The vote count, recounts and lawsuits have proven it was the most accurate in history. Lying cannot change that simple fact.
Unfortunately, liars, like conmen, make a lot of money pushing the lie. Their victims, those who believe in the lies, lose money. In the case of Jan. 6, the victims are now spending time in jail for breaking the law.
Larry Robbs
Winston-Salem
Blaming Democrats
It’s hard to imagine what goes through some peoples’ mind. The writer of the Jan. 19 letter “Blaming everything” reminds me of all the letters from Republicans blaming “liberals” and Democrats for blaming Republicans for everything.
Let’s go down the checklist:
COVID: Former President Trump publicly ignored the COVID outbreak, even though privately he was calling it a dangerous and deadly virulent virus. He downplayed it, even denied its existence, because he was worried about his poll numbers. As a result, COVID took off. Had he acted sooner, we very well might not be in the mess we’re in. Thus, no supply chain problems, no employment problems, no inflation problems, no well over 850,000 deaths, etc., etc. Many Republican officials continue to deny COVID and stop any move to have people vaccinated or wear masks.
Assault on our democracy: Trump called the free press “the enemy of the people”; denounced demonstrators (freedom of assembly); criticized those who criticized him (freedom of speech); claimed the election was rigged and promoted the Big Lie. As a result, Trump supporters tried to pull off an insurrection and overthrow the legally elected government (treason and sedition).
Republican officials continue to try and thwart elections by passing laws that will nullify the vote if their side doesn’t win.
Enough said!
Steven Wade
Winston-Salem
Missing the point
I can’t imagine a letter missing the point more dramatically than “Maligning the Rev. King” (Jan. 18). The writer says that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. fought for equality for everyone. But in an era in which Black people were discriminated against, that means he fought for equality for Black people. White people didn’t need any help getting to the ballot box.
King wasn’t some feel-good “Kumbaya” singer. He marched, preached and protested. He was beaten and arrested for making, in different words, the same claim being made today: “Black lives matter.”
There’s nothing in the cartoon the letter writer maligns to define that the cartoonist was referring to the “Black Lives Matter” organization — just the simple claim that Black lives literally matter. Not that they’re superior — they just matter.
I write this, incidentally, as a white man who has marched with other white people in protests with Black Lives Matter protesters. Right-wing media have taught conservatives to hate Black Lives Matter, critical race theory, “woke” and anything else they see as a threat to their innate white advantage. King faced the same kind of opposition and lies.
Three simple words, “Black lives matter,” drive some people crazy today, the same way “equal rights” did in King’s day. Have we truly learned nothing?
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
Illusions
Martin Luther King Jr. Day. People say we have never been as divided as we are now. Then the Rev. King died of boredom, right? Everything was perfect on April 4, 1968, and has gone downhill ever since. Ask anybody more than 60 years old.
And the Black former president and current vice president are just illusions.
Nothing can save us but constant panic attacks. Get on it, kids.
Stephen Wishnevsky
Walkertown