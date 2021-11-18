The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Redrawing wards

The Winston-Salem City Council will begin the process of redrawing wards to reflect population changes within the city ("Setting boundaries," Nov. 9).

There are several items the City Council should examine in this process. The first is that, with the rapid growth of residents in downtown, it is time for downtown residents to have their own voice on the City Council. Second, keeping current City Council members in their own ward should be irrelevant. The redrawing of the wards should be about the residents; otherwise it is about gerrymandering for political longevity.

Jay Allred

Pfafftown

Pay attention

I can only wonder what kind of childhood editorial page editor Mick Scott must have had to be so spiteful about parents (“Watch the ripples change their size,” Nov. 17). Placed side by side with columnist Scott Sexton’s complaints (“Lt. Gov. Robinson serves up a sermon,” Nov. 17), it seems like much of the Journal staff is not only anti-family, but anti-religion. How they achieved the ranks of the employed is a mystery.