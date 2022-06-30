The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

An expected ruling

Everyone expected this heinous ruling overturning Roe v. Wade from conservative Supreme Court justices who lied during their Senate confirmation hearings. Not unusual, since they were following the command of the biggest pathological liar in our nation’s history and bowing to the will of those who care more about the unborn than they do the born, the children who are brought into the world unwanted and unloved and become the neglected and abused among us or the kids of struggling parents who cannot afford nannies and have to surrender them to the streets while they work to put food on the table.

Will the right-to-lifers now be as passionate about the gun violence epidemic in our country and the child neglect and abuse that takes a terrible toll on the lives of all of our children? Will they launch crusades to ban sales of the weapons of war and high-capacity magazines or to pass legislation that will help parents, especially those who are low-income, by providing them with a living wage, affordable or free child care, and maternity and paternity leave?

Hypocrisy runs rampant in our society when people care more about the unborn than they do the lives of the born.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy

Praying

A Muslim coach, praying at the 50-yard-line. I’m waiting.

Jerry Barker

Roaring River

States’ rights

The “it just went back to the states” people need to get a grip. It wasn’t reasonable for African American people to have to worry about their civil rights and which state would respect them or not. It wasn’t reasonable for same-sex couples to worry about which state would respect their civil rights and which would not. It is not reasonable for women to worry which state will respect their civil rights and which will not. No citizen of these United States should have to play leapfrog with their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It’s just not reasonable.

As things stand, we will have a nation wherein a fetus has a right to be born, but does not have a right to clean water, clean air, food, housing, guaranteed accessible health care, or to go to school and to come home. This isn’t reasonable.

Linda Gauthier

Winston-Salem

Share Supreme credit

In his recent column, Marc Thiessen gives all the credit to the former president for the current make-up of the Supreme Court (“For the fall of Roe, thank Trump,” June 25). Thiessen is a seasoned journalist. Why does he not give credit where credit is due? How on earth could he ignore Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, who bent every possible rule to delay the nomination of Merrick Garland? McConnell’s actions, however callous and cynical, were sufficient for the task at hand. Then McConnell, through similar tactics, reversed course and accelerated the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. How could Thiessen omit McConnell’s role in shaping the Supreme Court?

Furthermore, Thiessen deprives Justice Brett Kavanaugh of accolades. During confirmation hearings, when asked about his position on abortion, Kavanaugh shrewdly represented his commitment to 49 years of legal precedent. He made clear commitments to Sens. Susan Collins and Joe Manchin.

He then threw all conscience to the wind in the name of political expediency (now the apparent currency of the so-called Supreme Court).

And Gorsuch? He did not let his clearly expressed commitment to stare decisis in his book get in his way between confirmation hearings and “go time” for the assault on precedent. Why did Thiessen not honor these men in his column?

Given all this duplicity, perhaps we should stop using the long-respected honorific “Justice” as though it continued to mean something.

Thomas Hagerty

Winston-Salem

Meadows

Where the hell is former chief of staff Mark Meadows? Is he too chicken to confirm or deny anything?

James T. Fuller

Winston-Salem