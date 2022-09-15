The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Biden’s presence

Thank you to the writer of the Sept. 8 letter “Worst thing ever” for speaking the truth. Yes, Joe Biden’s election was legitimate, but it’s one of the worst decisions the American people have ever made. Despite running as a “uniter,” he’s only served his liberal constituents by letting college students off the hook for their debts and trying to get everyone to buy electric vehicles that they can’t afford. How is this supposed to help the American people?

The best thing about President Biden is that his presence keeps us from experiencing a President Kamala Harris. For that reason, I pray for his health.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem

Nov. 8: Election Day!

In North Carolina we have a very clear choice on the ballot for U.S. senator: Cheri Beasley or Ted Budd.

I am confident Beasley will represent all of her constituents in our state.

She cares about the people, their families and everything that affects their well-being. She wants quality health care that is affordable and accessible for all. She cares about women, their privacy and their reproductive decisions. She cares for the babies — before, during and after birth. Cheri Beasley is going to support not only their educations but those who work tirelessly to prepare our children to work in the 21st century. She is always supportive of both the urban and rural workers in N.C.!

One of the biggest concerns of our time is the climate crisis and environmental issues. She will work to act with the necessary urgency to preserve our country and state for future generations.

It is important to say she is determined to fight for our right to vote. She understands our Constitution and will stand up for democracy.

The list of bills and acts that Budd has opposed is too long to list. To name a few, he has voted against the PACT Act, Freedom to Vote, women’s rights and affordable insulin. He is a proud Trump supporter and election denier, he voted against the peaceful transfer of power and he supports the Big Lie.

I want our N.C. senator to work for us, looking towards the future and standing up for democracy!

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem

Curfew?

Timing is everything. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill is up for reelection; early voting starts in about five weeks and Election Day is two months away. All of a sudden he holds a “press conference” and announces that soon he will propose to the Winston-Salem City Council an ordinance setting a curfew for minors.

First, he announces his plan without a plan — no drafted ordinance. He even acknowledges that there might be exceptions and/or a “trial period” of 30-60 days to see how it goes. He knows that when he eventually goes before the city, that there is no way it can be voted on prior to the election. But he got the campaign publicity.

Next, what will be the penalty, punishment, sanctions for the minor? What will the police do if they apprehend the curfew violator? Will a criminal charge be taken out against the minor? Will parents of minors be charged with “Contributing/Aiding and Abetting/Child Neglect” for not better supervising their child? Will there be a special court (let’s call it “curfew court”) where the minor and parent(s) will need to appear once every two to four weeks for a year and be required to comply with special conditions in order to have the charges dismissed? Will the curfew violators be placed on electronic monitoring to track them? Where will all the additional money come from to pay for compliance and enforcement?

David Botchin

Winston-Salem

Bitter perspective

I’ll bet the writer of the Sept. 8 letter “Worst thing ever” enjoyed blowing off some steam.

But all of her criticism of President Biden boils down to her thinking he’s old. She must not think much of old people.

She has nothing to say about any of Biden’s policies except college loan forgiveness, which she’s against because she couldn’t afford college.

So she couldn’t afford it, but she thinks “some sorry son-of-a-gun” can. What a bitter perspective.

And what’s with the “empty shelves” she thinks are in Delaware stores? I imagine they have as many goods as we have in Winston-Salem and there are no empty shelves here.

I know you like to let people have their say, but you must have been running short on letters to scrape this low in the barrel. There’s nothing substantial in this letter, nothing at all.

Bethany Pare

Winston-Salem