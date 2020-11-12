The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Safe winter sports
In early October, it was announced that the CIAA conference would not play winter sports for the 2020-2021 season. This decision affects many schools, including Winston-Salem State University.
As a WSSU student, I was proud to see that the MEAC conference announced that its upcoming football schedule would be moved to the spring semester. However, the MEAC announced its season beginning next semester, so we may still have a chance to play if the CIAA decides to reopen winter sports during the spring.
I think playing winter sports in the spring is a great idea and would be profitable for all schools that play within the conference, allowing athletes the chance to play their eligible seasons for their designated year.
I found that some students are devastated because they do not have the opportunity to play as desired. The season can continue if attendees adhere to proper safety precautions.
The number of fans permitted will decrease to adhere to COVID-19 regulations. Student-only games could minimize the spread of the disease; with a few allowed to attend the games, students could safely maintain 6 feet of distance throughout the stadium. It may be best for outsiders to attend the games virtually to protect the safety of the students and the institution. Those highly appreciated fans who still want to support WSSU can watch from home and maintain a safe distance via livestreams.
Beneja Foust
Winston-Salem
Rigging elections
If Democrats were rigging elections, we’d be congratulating Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and probably Sen. Cal Cunningham right now.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
Winner, loser
Winner: Democracy.
Loser: Authoritarianism.
Ken Burkel
Clemmons
Advice
Looks like President Trump is going to take Hillary Clinton’s advice to Joe Biden: Don’t concede “under any circumstances.”
Norman Drouillard
Winston-Salem
Talking points
I don’t mean to be insulting or argumentative, but I’m very concerned about my Republican friends and neighbors. They don’t seem to be capable of absorbing information and learning anything new.
They’re still holding a grudge over then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s supposed missteps over Benghazi — even though multiple investigations by Republican-led committees failed to find that she’d done anything wrong.
They still claim that President Obama gave Iran millions of dollars, even though I’m sure they’ve heard that, as part of the nuclear deal, all he did was free up frozen assets that already belonged to them.
It was a negotiation — they had to get something. He gave them what was already theirs. President Trump would brag about that kind of deal until his dying day.
But Republicans just can’t let go of their talking points. They act as if their party has never done anything wrong and only Democrats have flaws.
That makes no sense. Republicans are human beings like anyone else. They ought to be able to accept and adjust to new information even if it contradicts their pet theories.
Incidentally, about the 2020 election …
Sarah Fount
Winston-Salem
Resign, please
All Republicans who just won election but refuse to accept Joe Biden’s win should immediately resign, since clearly their victories on the same ballots were fraudulent, too. Starting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo should resign as well. He can’t promote democratic values among other nations of the world when he’s also promoting the voter fraud conspiracy theory in America.
Thanks, Republicans, for making America look both scary and stupid to the rest of the world. Again.
Tom Pannell
Winston-Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!