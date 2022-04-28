The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Rah-rah won’t cut it

In football, the Hail Mary pass is a last resort. There could be openings for a long pass, but inching down the field strategically is the general goal. Just as in tennis, an ace is always welcomed and desired, hitting a serve where the opponent starts off in a compromising position is generally the better strategy. Efforts to address climate change can similarly equivocate.

John Deem’s article (“Conservatives and climate,” April 25) was an awesome breakdown of conservatives’ current stance on climate change. “Conservatives are more likely to support shifting to clean energy if it is presented as being good for the environment and public health, not in response to a threat,” notes Mark Fleming, CEO and president at Conservatives for Clean Energy.

Finally, addressing climate change as economically rewarding (if done strategically) will bring conservatives to the table. Rah-rah radicals will not. Strategic pragmatism is needed — not hysterical Hail Mary’s launched in panic or for glory.

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem

Thanks to Randall Tuttle

As Randall Tuttle ends his 14 years on the Winston Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission, I wanted to express my appreciation for all he has done to help provide the cleanest and safest drinking water possible for our community, as noted by Winston-Salem being awarded the No. 2 national ranking in the 2021 Best Cities for Water Quality.

For the past five years, Randall has served as chairman of the Utility Commission, and he previously served as finance chair. I have greatly enjoyed serving under his skilled leadership, and his many years of service have been a blessing for our community. Randall will definitely be missed, but his successor as chairman, Wesley Curtis, is abundantly skilled to make the transition seamless.

Chris Parker

Winston-Salem

The writer is a commissioner on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission. —the editor

No more excuses

Yes, sign me up for the class action lawsuit. The letter writer who complained of “Bad roads” (April 26) was spot on when he mentioned the bad roads here in Winston-Salem (and North Carolina, too). This is an issue that needs to be addressed by the state Department of Transportation and our elected officials. We all pay taxes when filling up with fuels (both fossil and non-fossil) and we deserve to ride on roads that are just that.

Personally, I’m tired of driving to avoid potholes, cracks around manhole covers, raised pavement, missing pavement, etc. No more excuses, no more lip service to us taxpayers and no more stone-walling until it’s time to get reelected. The roads in this city and state are an embarrassment and need immediate action. This has been an issue that has been getting steadily worse over the years. Instead of building more new roads, why can’t they take care of existing roads?

It’s time for action and maybe a lawsuit will wake them up. Where do I sign?

David T. Crane

Winston-Salem

Absher speaks truth

On Tuesday, the Journal ran an article about (some of) the at-large Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board candidates. Imagine my surprise when I read that my wife, Sarah Absher, didn’t respond to a request for comment. That didn’t seem like her at all!

Apparently, the request ended up in her spam folder (oddly, this only appears to have happened to several GOP candidates). But regardless, allow me to direct you to Sarah’s platform at https://SarahAbsherForBOE.com. Spoiler alert: If you think the last two years were great and want more of the same, she’s not the candidate for you. But if you want a strong conservative with a consistent track record of advocacy as a nurse and of speaking truth even when it’s not popular, then Sarah is the clear choice.

Don’t just take my word for it. State Sen. Joyce Krawiec recently endorsed her. After two years of remote learning and forced masking, with the damage that has done to our students, why would we elect members with the same poor judgment and weakness that led us into this predicament?

This year, we have an opportunity to elect rock-ribbed, hardworking, passionate conservatives who can make a real difference in the lives of our kids. Sarah will advocate for our students, parents, teachers and taxpayers the way she advocates for her patients. Let’s not allow this golden opportunity to pass us by.

Vote for Sarah Absher in the Republican primary for the Board of Education at large!

Alton Absher

Winston Salem