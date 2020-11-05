The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Above the law
Palm Beach, Fla., has a county mask mandate. Melania Trump voted there on Tuesday at a recreation center. She was the only person in the room not wearing a mask. She had COVID-19, or so we’re told, yet she still didn’t have enough respect for her neighbors to wear a mask, even when the law said she should.
This is just like when all the Trumps refused to wear masks during the first presidential debate.
“Law and order”? For who? Not for the Trumps. They think they’re above the law.
I’m eager for President Trump to learn better when he’s once again a private citizen.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
On Election Day
The absentee ballot was created years ago for people who were home bound, people who were away from their home state on Election Day, for soldiers serving our country overseas.
It is time to do away with all the extra ballots so people have to go out and vote in their polling places. If this is done, then the election would be done on Election Day.
Pat Hardy
Winston-Salem
Better than this?
I have misjudged my fellow Americans.
I thought they would reject President Trump’s incompetence, his cruelty and corrupt authoritarianism. I thought they would reject Republicans who supported Trump’s character, knowing how it ruins our reputation in the world.
I can't imagine that anyone would really want four more years of the bluster, the racism, the evil, the lies.
I'd like to think that we're better than this. Apparently, we're not.
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
What they mean
Why do conservatives call liberals "radical"? We're not the ones denying the findings of medical science, running around with assault rifles and talking about not accepting the results of an election.
Is it so radical to want our nation to be moral and good rather than a profit enterprise? It seems to me like the desire to give people health care and education is much more in keeping with the idea of this being a "Christian nation" than the idea of border walls to keep people from seeking safety for their children.
This “Christian nation” — they keep using those words, but I don’t think they know what they mean.
James T. Fuller
Winston-Salem
Bad decision
I am a retired teacher and coach with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. If head football coach Jay Blair is being released from his coaching position because of his Facebook comments (“North Forsyth coach is dismissed,” Nov. 3), the person that made the decision to remove him is the person who needs to be fired. This is totally wrong!
Jake Ward
Winston-Salem
Add this
In the criteria list for suggested items to guide us when voting (“Our view: Do your part: Vote,” Nov. 3), we did not see: Paying down the gross national debt of $27.2 trillion U.S.
Certainly seems appropriate!
Benjamin Wilson Sr.
Winston-Salem
We lost
Regardless of who becomes our president, ignorance and lack of empathy and compassion won on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, people with proud ignorance, people of little context and narrow experiences, won. Resentful people who blame their failures on others. People who sacrifice equality and dignity for some more money, who sacrifice diversity for more homogeneity, who approve cruelty, who sacrifice freedom for religious dogmas, who in their profound ignorance feel threatened and arm themselves to the teeth to feel safe.
The results thus far, whoever wins, have shown disappointing evidence of a shamefully large part of the American society. And based on the global influence of this country, humanity lost.
Carlos Lindo
Winston-Salem
As lovely
With credit and apologies to poets Joyce Kilmer and Ogden Nash, my version:
I think I'll never see
a political sign as lovely as a tree.
Indeed until the political signs fall,
I'll never see a tree at all!
Patricia Williams
Bermuda Run
