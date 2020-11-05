The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Winston-Salem

Better than this?

I have misjudged my fellow Americans.

I thought they would reject President Trump’s incompetence, his cruelty and corrupt authoritarianism. I thought they would reject Republicans who supported Trump’s character, knowing how it ruins our reputation in the world.

I can't imagine that anyone would really want four more years of the bluster, the racism, the evil, the lies.

I'd like to think that we're better than this. Apparently, we're not.

April Reaves

What they mean

Why do conservatives call liberals "radical"? We're not the ones denying the findings of medical science, running around with assault rifles and talking about not accepting the results of an election.