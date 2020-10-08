The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Would not listen

The current occupant of the White House has had world-class scientists, world-class physicians and world-class intelligence officers briefing him for the better part of 11 months regarding the dangers of COVID-19 and the protocols to best avoid being infected. The information provided to him was way more detailed than any information being provided to the public at any one time, yet here we were with the president of the United States convalescing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, because he just would not listen and act on information provided to him for his own safety.

Look at the number of people affected by this man's obstinate attitude and actions. More than 7,360,000 verified cases in the U.S. More than 210,000 verified deaths in the U.S. His own staff and members of his campaign followed his lead regarding contagion safety protocols only to find a large number of them currently infected also.

One has to ask himself or herself: Is this really the individual and administration we need in the White House after Jan. 20, 2021?

Patrick Miller

Fleetwood

The next president