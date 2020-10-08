The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Violated principles
I believe that our beloved U.S. was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, some of which the modern Supreme Court has violated.
Study the Ten Commandments and guidelines in Exodus and Deuteronomy. There is no support for a law that allows for the killing of babies in the womb, nor for the adultery of marriage outside of one man and one woman. People in biblical times lived in ways opposed to God’s word, but they suffered the consequences for it.
Study Jesus Christ in the gospels of Matthew and Mark. He pointed back to his Father’s design for marriage in Genesis. Jesus also told us that even the heart’s desire to kill someone is an act of murder.
How is it that nine judges had the power to lead our country astray? God, please forgive us for allowing this to happen. I pray for correction of these sinful violations of the authority of God’s word. If you believe in Christ, please pray for the changes needed, beginning in our own hearts, to return America to our biblical roots.
Thank you to the churches and believers who have remained faithful to God’s word despite opposing pressure and laws.
The Rev. Laura Spangler
Winston-Salem
Would not listen
The current occupant of the White House has had world-class scientists, world-class physicians and world-class intelligence officers briefing him for the better part of 11 months regarding the dangers of COVID-19 and the protocols to best avoid being infected. The information provided to him was way more detailed than any information being provided to the public at any one time, yet here we were with the president of the United States convalescing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, because he just would not listen and act on information provided to him for his own safety.
Look at the number of people affected by this man's obstinate attitude and actions. More than 7,360,000 verified cases in the U.S. More than 210,000 verified deaths in the U.S. His own staff and members of his campaign followed his lead regarding contagion safety protocols only to find a large number of them currently infected also.
One has to ask himself or herself: Is this really the individual and administration we need in the White House after Jan. 20, 2021?
Patrick Miller
Fleetwood
The next president
As a mother and grandmother, I believe that this is the most consequential election of my lifetime. During the first presidential debate, I became more convinced than ever that Joe Biden is the best person to lead our country forward. He has a proven track record as a public servant. He will unite the country instead of dividing us, he will be honest and trustworthy, and he will restore our standing in the world.
I’m tired of a president who is rude, disrespectful and a terrible role model for our children. We need a president who cares about all Americans, not just those who voted for him. It’s time to bring our country together for the greater good. I encourage my fellow North Carolinians to join me in electing Joe Biden the next president of the United States.
Sandra Mikush
Todd
A success
I am happy to report that I have successfully voted by mail! The website forsyth.ballottrax.net, listed in the instructions I received with my ballot, helped me track the whereabouts of my ballot: the day it was mailed to my address, the day my mail carrier picked up my completed ballot and the day the Forsyth County Board of Elections received and accepted my ballot. This website may help alleviate the anxiety some voters still feel about mailing in their ballots.
Katherine Bodrie
Winston-Salem
