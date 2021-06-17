The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Didn’t forget

In the first paragraph of the June 12 letter “Forgot the riots,” I appreciated the author’s objectivity where he penned “what happened in D.C. was wrong.” However, he went on and attacked the Black Lives Matter protesters and the response to the attack on our Capitol building. He claimed the left’s criticism of those responsible for the attack was akin to taking sides with Britain during the American Revolution. He left us with: “Something to think about.” I did!

Most (i.e., 93%) of the BLM protests were peaceful. A very small percentage involved property damage or vandalism. Some were even instigated by police and right-wing groups. Many of those that broke the law were punished immediately. More than 500 people were arrested in Los Angeles and more than 100 in Minneapolis. Many were sprayed with tear gas, shot with rubber bullets and beaten with batons.

Moreover, most of the BLM protesters were trying to work within our democratic system to correct a wrong that has persisted systematically for over 400 years. Not so with the “good ol’ boys” who were just so upset that they lost an election that they accepted a fantasy of voter fraud, which resulted in a planned and executed attack on our Capitol. This was nothing less than an insurrection against our democracy, country and everything our founders envisioned.