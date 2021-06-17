The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Didn’t forget
In the first paragraph of the June 12 letter “Forgot the riots,” I appreciated the author’s objectivity where he penned “what happened in D.C. was wrong.” However, he went on and attacked the Black Lives Matter protesters and the response to the attack on our Capitol building. He claimed the left’s criticism of those responsible for the attack was akin to taking sides with Britain during the American Revolution. He left us with: “Something to think about.” I did!
Most (i.e., 93%) of the BLM protests were peaceful. A very small percentage involved property damage or vandalism. Some were even instigated by police and right-wing groups. Many of those that broke the law were punished immediately. More than 500 people were arrested in Los Angeles and more than 100 in Minneapolis. Many were sprayed with tear gas, shot with rubber bullets and beaten with batons.
Moreover, most of the BLM protesters were trying to work within our democratic system to correct a wrong that has persisted systematically for over 400 years. Not so with the “good ol’ boys” who were just so upset that they lost an election that they accepted a fantasy of voter fraud, which resulted in a planned and executed attack on our Capitol. This was nothing less than an insurrection against our democracy, country and everything our founders envisioned.
Larry J. Sanders
Dobson
Repent
I can’t believe the headline of Cal Thomas’ June 15 column, “Southern Baptists: Time to repent!” He should be writing, “Southern liberals: Time to repent!” When is he going to write that one?
Susan Call
Winston-Salem
Horrible apartments
People want houses; not the horrible apartments we have downtown and that are being built in Ardmore. It would be a much better idea to make a park or houses. If houses were built in Ardmore, they’d need to fit in with the rest of the area. If someone wants to live in a shipping crate, they should go to Charlotte. This is a historic town and we should keep it that way!
Winston-Salem desperately needs some laws and rules keeping things historic. When I heard the Ardmore apartments were being torn down, I was devastated. My mom and grandmother both lived in those and they were absolutely beautiful.
Why should we replace such gorgeous buildings with ones that look like shipping crates? So much money was wasted to tear down perfectly fine apartments to build ones that don’t even match the neighborhood. They might have needed a little maintenance, but that’s so much easier than replacing them.
And the plans weren’t accurate. We were told that the trees around the perimeter of the lot would be salvaged, yet practically every tree was destroyed.
It’s a disgrace to ruin what used to be such a gorgeous area to build somewhere I dread going. What’s next? We need to stop before it’s too late.
I hope my ideas are considered and to see these improvements actually happen.
Edie Clark
Winston-Salem
A sad milestone
The U.S. has now reached a sad milestone regarding COVID-19. This country has now surpassed 600,000 deaths from this virus. More than any other country! How many of those people would be alive today if our former president would have taken a more mature and responsible approach regarding the pandemic?
Remember early last year when he declared the pandemic a “hoax”? How about later in the year when he announced that the virus would be “gone by summer”? As president, Donald Trump failed completely in carrying out one of his principal duties, that of protecting the American public. He should be charged with the deaths of many thousands of COVID-19 victims.
I hope there is a state attorney general somewhere in this country who will hold him accountable for this dereliction of duty.