The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Biden's promises
Regarding the $1.9 trillion spending plan that President Joe Biden laid out, I am worried by his response to the counteroffer proposed by the Republicans.
I voted for Biden primarily because of his repeated promises to work across the aisle and to bring our country back to the middle. I am neither a Republican nor Democrat, and I strongly disapproved of former President Trump's leadership and rhetoric, which I believe has led to increasing divisiveness within the U.S. I almost always agreed with the negative press that Trump received (or brought upon himself) in the media.
However, I am concerned that Biden's flat-out refusal to work with Republicans on this incredibly expensive spending plan is not going to get the media attention it deserves. If he does in fact continue to refuse to compromise, this would lead me to believe that his campaign promises were lies. This should be an easy situation for a compromise to occur, and if it does not, I hope the media will apply the same standard that was applied to Trump.
Biden needs to be called out for this, and he should be asked to explain why he has decided to renege on his promises of moderation to the American people.
Locke Glenn
Winston-Salem
Impressive list
On Jan. 25, The Washington Post published conservative Jennifer Rubin’s column, “50 things that are better already.” Her list included these:
1. You can ignore Twitter.
2. The White House briefing room is not an Orwellian nightmare of lies.
3. We are now confronting white domestic terrorism.
4. We are not paying for golf trips.
7. Qualified and knowledgeable nominees have been selected for senior spots.
9. We have not heard a word from presidential children.
10. We are now tough on Russian human rights abuses.
13. Manners are in, bullying is out.
15. Fact-checkers are not overworked.
17. We have seen the president’s tax records.
19. The worst the press can come up with is the president’s watch.
21. We have a national COVID-19 plan.
29. The national security adviser has not been fired for lying to the FBI.
30. No Soviet-style fawning over the president by his subordinates.
32. The president does not care about Air Force One colors.
45. We have a churchgoing president “who has spent a lifetime steeped in Christian rituals and practices.”
46. We have first dogs.
48. The White House takes the Hatch Act seriously.
Rubin is so smart. I don’t know why you stopped running her column, but I wish you’d start again.
As for President Biden, I’m already planning to vote for him in 2024.
It is such a relief for our president to be a decent human being.
Ron F. Slater
Winston-Salem
Within their power
If Republicans want to prevent the loss of the filibuster, it is within their power to do so. All they have to do is stop being obstructionists and trying to score political points; vote according to the merits of the bills placed before them rather than on whether Democrats will benefit from passing the bills. Vote to benefit the American people rather than to benefit the Republican Party.