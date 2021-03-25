The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Mass shootings
The free market has not solved the problem of mass shootings in America.
The proliferation of more, more, more guns has not solved the problem of mass shootings in America.
The prayers of Republican legislators have not solved the problem of mass shootings in America.
Yet every other major country in the world has solved the problem of mass shootings.
If all we did was say, “Let’s pick one of those countries and do what they do,” we’d be better off. But the people who worship at the altar of the Second Amendment won’t allow it. They’ve turned the Second Amendment into a suicide pact and they’re determined to take the rest of us down with them.
We’d better try commonsense gun-control legislation while we still have some children left.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
Should know better
Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, recently said, “Catholic people recognize the holiness of the love between committed same-sex couples and recognize this love as divinely inspired and divinely supported ...” (“Vatican bars gay union blessing,” March 16). He should know better than to make such a statement.
The Bible makes it sufficiently clear that God not only does not condone homosexual practices — He condemns them.
Romans 1:18a declares, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men. ...” Then, verses 26-27a state with regard to people who practice homosexuality, “For this reason God gave them up to vile passions. For even their women exchanged the natural use for what is against nature. Likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust for one another, men with men committing what is shameful. ...”
And, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 indicates that people who engage in homosexual practices will not inherit the kingdom of God.
Therefore, there is absolutely no biblical support for the belief that homosexual relationships are divinely inspired and divinely supported.
Even assuming that some people have an inherent homosexual orientation, the Bible indicates that they will be held accountable for controlling their sexual behavior, just as heterosexual people will be held accountable for controlling their sexual behavior.
These considerations help to explain why the Vatican does not bless the marriage of gay people and why it states that gay sex is “intrinsically disordered.”
Harvey Armour
Winston-Salem
What is their problem?
What is the Republican fixation with people’s bodies? Across the country, Republican-majority legislatures are a constant attack dog on women’s reproductive rights. One bill gets knocked out of court but they’ve got 10 more in their back pockets. And 10 more after that. Their current favorite anti-abortion maneuver is the fetal heartbeat bill that they say determines embryonic viability at six weeks — or the moment an electrical current which they falsely call a heartbeat — is heard by an invasive internal vaginal ultrasound. At six weeks, the embryo is simply a cluster of undifferentiated cells, and few women are even aware that they may be pregnant.
And now HB 358, introduced in the N.C. House, that would ban transgender women from competing on women’s athletic teams at public schools and universities, superseding policies that have existed in major sports organizations for at least a decade. HB 358 also states that “sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.” Outdated thinking.
The measure also strips the American legal and fundamental right of protest when it prohibits any “governmental entity, licensing or accrediting organization, or athletic association or organization” from opening an investigation or taking adverse action against a school for maintaining separate teams. How arrogant can you get? Are we indeed marching toward dictatorship?