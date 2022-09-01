The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Packing the court

The writer of the Aug. 30 letter “Keep nine” says that “For over 150 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has been made up of nine justices,” to oppose what she says is a proposal to “pack” the court to favor a “political agenda.” But she’s wrong.

From March 2016 to April 2017, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allowed the number of justices to drop to eight rather than consider President Obama’s nominee. The Supreme Court operated with eight members, making legally decisive rulings, for a full year, because that benefited the political agenda of the Republicans.

She also claims that the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg supported the “Keep Nine” amendment, but it wasn’t proposed until a year after her death.

Republicans will support whatever benefits them at any moment and oppose whatever is fair, if it doesn’t benefit them. See: Gerrymandering.

Anthony Hall

Winston-Salem

Another candidate

Another missive arrived from Rep. Virginia Foxx (this one about student debt forgiveness), letting me know about irresponsible spending by Democrats.

I am appalled by massive government debt. I would like to see Foxx take a little more personal responsibility. She’s been in office since 2005. In her 17 years in Congress, there has not once been a balanced budget. Not once. Perhaps she blames Democrats; but even under the Trump presidency, even with Republican control of Congress, the budget deficit (which was decreasing in the last years of the Obama presidency) increased every year.

Foxx can’t wave a magic wand and balance the budget on her own, but perhaps instead of blaming others, she might take a little more personal responsibility. Instead of denigrating folks on the other side of the aisle, perhaps she would be more effective by finding common ground with them and working in a bipartisan fashion. It doesn’t seem like her approach, albeit well-intended, has been working.

Maybe we voters should take some personal responsibility, too. How many years can we voters send the same people back to Congress and expect a different result? Might another candidate, perhaps libertarian, be more effective at ending deficit spending and leaving our children a stronger economy and a safer, freer country?

Steven Feldman

Winston-Salem

Flood preparation

Things you can actually do to prepare for floods:

Go out in the rain, check your property drainage, look for obvious blockage. A few swipes with a shovel now might save your whole house.

Plan escape routes inside and out. Make sure you have a way out of the attic if you get trapped. An ax might save your life.

Store your valuables and mementos in a higher place. Not in the basement.

Do your research. A topographical map will tell you what will flood first, where the high ground is. Historical flood patterns might be of help.

Make and keep a bug-out bag for every member of the house. Guns are not much use in a flood. You need a knife, a little food, whatever meds you need for a week, a tarp or blanket. Good shoes. Rope. Matches or lighter. A good hat. Got to know where your towel is. Stuff you need for a week’s campout. A good flashlight.

A half pint of vodka might come in handy as an antiseptic if nothing else.

In any survival situation, your No. 1 tool is a good knife. A Swiss Army or Boy Scout knife is more useful than a big “tactical” weapon. Might need to open a can or remove a screw.

Don’t panic.

Steve Wishnevsky

Winston-Salem

Gender politics

Progressive politics continue to dominate public education. In a recent article in City Journal, Christopher Rufo writes about the radical curriculum of the Portland Public Schools. For example, K-5 students are taught the principles of gender-identity theory, which asserts that, “Many people think there are only two genders, girls and boys, but this is not true.” Instead, the students are told that “gender is like outer space because there are as many ways to be different genders as there are stars in the sky.” The traditional view of society as being composed of two sexes, male and female, is portrayed as narrow and “oppressive.” The proposed solution is for students to embrace “the infinite gender spectrum.”

It’s one thing to promote radical gender politics in the public square. It’s another thing to use the public schools to impose such controversial views on students in the classroom.

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem

Protecting their own

Who funds the GOP? Mega-corporations that bring in billions of dollars in revenues, and have paid little if anything in taxes due to loopholes and legal tax breaks. Collectively, the most profitable 150 corporations in America paid less than 1% of their revenues in taxes. Think about that.

Why does the IRS even have armed officers (yes, there are a few)? It is to protect IRS agents when pursuing the mob, drug cartels and Russian oligarchs. Historically, it is tax evasion that ultimately brings down the worse criminals operating in our country. Think about that.

So why is the GOP pushing back so hard on a law that would (1) require mega-corporations to pay 15% in taxes; and (2) fund the IRS so that it can actually collect taxes that are owed, answer the phone when a citizen with average income calls with a question, and yeah, go after the mob, the drug cartels and the oligarchs?

The IRS has been starved of funding since 2010 when the GOP took over the House and Senate. Think about that.

So why is the GOP pushing back so hard? Simple, just follow the money. They are protecting their own, literally on the backs of average citizens who have always paid their fair share. You and me. In fact, we have had to pay a much bigger share because they pay nothing.

Isn’t it time mega-corporations paid their share? Isn’t it time criminals were brought to justice?

Linda Agnant

Winston-Salem

Some thoughts

Congratulations to editorial page editor Mick Scott for your recent commendation from fellow journalists (“Journal wins NCPA awards,” Aug. 26). You deserve it.

Thanks for publishing my letter “Responsibility” a few months ago (June 2). I should have added, “A gun is not a toy.”

Make America kind again. No man is above the law, for goodness’ sake.

Dick Smith

Winston-Salem