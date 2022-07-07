The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

An exemplary job

I was surprised and disappointed in the June 30 “top of the page” front-page, somewhat-sensationalized treatment of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Superintendent Tricia McManus’ salary increase (“McManus gets $35,000 raise”). The story itself was a fair and accurate description.

While I know that an executive who, by all accounts, has done an exemplary job during very challenging times, with comparable responsibilities, scope and complexities would earn twice that much, most will react differently. There is no question that most public education employees are compensated far below the value and impact of their jobs. I would hate that a headline that shouts “$35,000 raise” would incite resentment or jealousy instead of gratitude for the work McManus has done and the leadership of the board seeking to recognize and reward it.

Roger Henderson

Winston-Salem

Interacting well

In response to the Winston-Salem City Council approving one million taxpayer dollars for dandelion artwork along Salem Parkway (“City OKs $1M for dandelion art,” July 2), I am speechless. Winston-Salem has food deserts that were created by the highways that we are proposing to dress up with dandelions. Downtown churches and community involvement are providing meals to kids who otherwise would not have food to eat.

Tax dollar prioritization is a fundamental responsibility of our City Council. In the June 21 City Council meeting, council member D.D. Adams noted, “I know it might seem like a lot of money to people, but it’s not when you’re doing these types of projects.” She also referred to other cities having iconic artwork and Winston-Salem having none.

Are metal dandelions really iconic artwork? Is the goal to be The Dandelion City? Kelly Bennett, city-county planner, said, “The Church Street and Peters Creek Parkway elements interact with each other and relate to each other.” I am glad the metal dandelions will be interacting well with each other. Perhaps we should have the same goal for our inner-city communities.

John Jones

Bermuda Run

‘Saving lives’

Is the Supreme Court satisfied yet with its expanding definition of a “well regulated militia”? The irony of “saving lives” by regulating women’s reproductive systems versus their gun decisions is glaring. For shame.

Robyn Mixon

Winston-Salem

Stayed too long

The July 3 letter “Packing the court” invokes the memory of Richard Nixon. Shall we involve the former Duke Law School graduate in more recent developments?

From Nixon’s time (1971) to 2006, the average retirement age for Supreme Court retirees was 78.7 years of age. Conservatives are now pointing out that Ruth Bader Ginsburg could have retired when Barack Obama was president with a Democratic Senate. Even liberals are pointing the finger at the late justice, along with the late Sen. Harry Reid, who made the machinations of former President Trump and former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell possible.

The vote to overturn Roe was 5-4, not 6-3. All John Roberts needed was one more justice who did not want to cause the social upheaval the decision would produce. Trump did not pack the court. He only did what any president would do given similar circumstances. If you think Joe Biden would have given up the chance to nominate and confirm three liberal justices, then I have a 40-foot dandelion for sale (bring your own trailer).

Ruth Bader Ginsburg stayed at the ball too long, an aging Cinderella who danced well past midnight. She handed Trump the glass slipper to overturn Roe. No Trump hatred or fairy godmother can change that fact.

By the way, even Nixon knew when it was time to leave. More than we can say for Trump and Ginsburg.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

A missed opportunity

Clearly the real “elephant in the room” during the Winston-Salem City Council meeting in which approval was given to spend $1 million on a giant dandelion sculpture and bouquets over Salem Parkway and other city thoroughfares (“City OKs $1M for dandelion art,” July 2) was the missed opportunity to have so many more residents enjoy such wonderful public art 24 hours a day.

Perhaps the City Council could commission the sculptor to create dandelion works of art from the hundreds of brush piles that have been fossilizing curbside in front of homes for months, waiting to be picked up by the city. Maybe something temporary in nature would be in order, since I’m sure many people are already thinking about how to make their brush piles festive for the Christmas season and dandelions, being such scoundrels, are just so hard to make cheery.

Don Dwiggins

Winston-Salem

Keep in mind

Those who are upset about high gas prices should keep in mind that congressional Democrats tried to pass the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act to lower prices, but it was blocked by Republicans, who are apparently OK with fuel price gouging.

Terrence Speight

Winston-Salem

A distinct child

I see the many, many letters to The Readers’ Forum about the abortion issue. The rallying cry for some is “My body, my choice.”

Is it really your body if an unborn child has its own distinct DNA, fingerprints, heartbeat, thoughts, emotions and pain and pleasure points? Such a child, science confirms, is not part of another person’s body — the child maintains its own distinct body and personhood. Think about that.

Dan Filipponi

Winston-Salem

Welcome to Weed Town

Dandelion art: a new oxymoron? Am I understanding this correctly? The Winston-Salem City Council is planning to spend one million of the taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars to erect sculptures of dandelions to be placed on highways and elsewhere around the city (“City OKs $1M for dandelion art,” July 2)?

Did anyone tell the council members that the dandelion is a noxious, undesirable weed that homeowners all over the country have for years spent considerable money to eradicate from their lawns? Are dandelions ever entered in flower shows? Do florists offer dandelion bouquets? Yes, the dandelion is a pleasant yellow color when it is in bloom, but when it goes to seed, its true reality as a singularly unattractive and undesirable weed becomes apparent.

I can imagine the questions visitors will ask: Why is Winston-Salem paying homage to a weed? Is there a historical reference that makes it dear to the hearts of the citizens? No? Then what is the purpose of these sculptures? Apparently to “express unity, diversity and love, showing that ‘the hope of our future is beautiful and invasive.’” Eh, what?

I hesitate to think how our sister cities in North Carolina will react — probably by calling Winston-Salem “Dandelion City” and “Weed Town” and other derisive names when they stop laughing. And I particularly dread when comedians find out about it and build it into their routines.

Herbert Osmon

Winston-Salem

For all to enjoy

Really? The Winston-Salem city government just raised my city taxes. It is investing $1 million for a giant dandelion for all to enjoy (“City OKs $1M for dandelion art,” July 2). Really?

Brenda Brewer

Winston-Salem