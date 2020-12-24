The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Happy birthday
Merry Christmas everybody! I feel the kid inside me emerging and after 2020 we all need to feel it. After so much sickness, chaos and hatred, it's time for hope, high spirits and love.
Christmas is my happy time full of family, friends (if only by phone), food, our elf on the shelf Benjamin, our annual gingerbread house construction, sparkly lights and a decked-out tree.
It's time to gear up for giving. So what if you don't have much money? The most special gifts are free, like careful hugs, well-wishes, masked visits, handmade gifts or cards, and fresh-baked goodies.
I love the sounds and smells of Christmas like children's laughter, a baby's coo, puppy kisses, music, pumpkin pies and fresh snow (yes, it has a smell).
In this season of giving, please give what you can because a little goes a long way. Live, love, laugh, hope, be joyful and forgive. Luke 6:38 states: For if you give you will get! Your gift will return to you in full and overflowing measure, pressed down, shaken together to make room for more and running over.
Whatever measure you use to give will be used to measure what is given back to you.
Happy birthday, Jesus!
Teri Lu Wilson Mabe
Walkertown
The spirit of Christmas
We are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. The spirit of Christmas is in the air with the music, television programs and people shopping. Do we really know what Christmas is all about in our culture? The word Christmas itself says it all: "Christ." Have you ever asked the question, "What if Jesus was never born?" The whole world would be different and even time itself, like the phrases “B.C.” and “A.D.”: Before Christ and Anno Domini (“Year of our Lord”). America wouldn't exist, nor would our colleges, like Harvard and Yale, which were founded by the Christian faith to study the Bible so men and women would be educated in the Bible.
I read in the Journal about the shootings in the mall. Are we as parents raising our children up in a Christian home or a secular home? Without Christ, our values and principles would even be different in the world. If you look at America and the world today, you can see we are living more and more without Christ. Jeremiah 17:9 says, "The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked; who can know it?” This is why we need a savior to save us from our sins. Now we know why he came to Earth.
Lawrence Overton
Clemmons
Think of the needy
This has been a rough year for almost everyone. But it ends on a holiday of hope, a holiday about both/either a jolly old elf who gives presents to children and/or a child who came to Earth to give light and hope to those who despair.
Light and hope are in short supply these days. If we had pulled together, the current pandemic might have been defeated. But instead of asking, “How can I help?” many of us said, “What about my rights?”
Who taught Americans to be so self-centered? For a “Christian nation,” we sure don’t seem to have learned much from Christ.
But maybe it’s not too late. Maybe this holiday could inspire us all to have a little more generosity and a little less greed.
I’ve not heard much about needy children this year. I don’t think I’ve even seen any Salvation Army bell-ringers. As I write this, it’s hard to believe we’re actually a few days away from Christmas. I’ve offered my humble donations to the charities I support and I hope others have also, or will.
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year” during one of the worst years in memory. But I hope we can all pause to reflect on goodness, peace and joy. I will think about the needy as I light candles on Christmas Day. I hope others will join me.