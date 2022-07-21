The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Golden dandelion

With apologies to William Wordsworth:

… when all at once I saw a singular golden dandelion,

beside the parkway, beneath the bricks and wrought iron.

like death and taxes, potholes will always be with us;

whimsical art is timeless; without it numbness.

Brenda Penney

Winston-Salem

The feeling of pain

Had enough pain yet?

Between the pain at the pump and the pain at the registers of our favorite grocery stores, we, the people, are feeling a lot of pain. Remember, during the 2020 campaign then-candidate Joe Biden promised there would be pain if he was elected. Well, at least President Biden kept that promise, as there will be an estimated 9 million more uninvited illegal immigrants (according to U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Homeland Security figures) by the time Biden’s term in office is over.

So the question remains: Had enough pain yet?

Steve Henderson

Winston-Salem

Public art haters

It is sad to see that in the City of the Arts and Innovation there are so many haters of public art. It’s been quite some time since I have read so many hateful letters in The Readers’ Forum, all in response to planned public art installations along Salem Parkway.

I for one look forward to seeing the dandelions as I travel through town and hope the city continues to fund other acts of creativity accessible to all across Winston-Salem.

Joel Brown

Walnut Cove

Informed opinions

It’s generous of you to print the July 16 letter “Crumbling country” even though the writer seems extremely misinformed. But I don’t know if it’s beneficial.

The writer claims that President Biden doesn’t care about the American people. His evidence is that Biden has reversed every Trump initiative. I don’t know what one has to do with the other.

Nevertheless, the claim is not true. According to NPR on July 9, “(Biden) is fully embracing one key pillar of Donald Trump’s Middle East policy — the Abraham Accords.” Biden has praised the accords and said he would build on them. That’s not a reversal of a Trump initiative.

The writer also claims that if Biden truly cared about the American people, he would take steps to reopen the Keystone Pipeline. But the effects of the pipeline were always exaggerated by Trump supporters. Mostly what it would have done is move Canadian oil to the Gulf of Mexico for quick dispersal to other countries. That doesn’t help the U.S.

The writer also claims that we don’t have a border policy, but Biden just got Mexico to agree to contribute $1.5 billion toward infrastructure at the Southern border to improve processing and security. Trump couldn’t even get Mexico to contribute to the wall he said Mexico would pay for.

Having an opinion is one thing. Having an informed opinion is another. Please don’t waste our time and your space with uninformed opinions.

Glenn Donaldson

Winston-Salem

Vote accordingly

I live on a proposed/paper road. There are two dead trees on the right-of-way that would block my road if they were blown down by some of the storms we are having.

I called the city and was told the city did not maintain paper roads. I contacted my councilman and was told the city did not own paper roads until someone put a road in to specifications and deeded it to the city. I ask him why I had to get City Council approval to close one of these paper roads and I did not get an answer to that question.

You can imagine my reaction a few days later when I read in the paper that a $1 million metal dandelion was to be erected on Salem Parkway (“City OKs $1M for dandelion art,” July 2). What a waste of our tax dollars. In the upcoming elections, let’s “Remember the Dandelion” and vote accordingly.

Shirley Frazier

Winston-Salem

In charge

On my way to work on Tuesday, I noticed that the price of gas, per gallon, is only pennies away from $4 a gallon.

Thanks, President Biden!

He’s in charge of gas prices, right? Isn’t that how it works?

Randy Mendelsohn

Winston-Salem