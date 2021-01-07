The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

No respect
Responsibility for Wednesday's events rests primarily with a president who has perpetuated baseless conspiracy theories and the fiction that he won the 2020 election and encouraged his supporters to go to D.C. ("it will be wild") and march on the Capitol.
However, there is plenty of blame for those representatives and senators, including ours, who, over these last years have crumpled under his threats and bombast, have failed to speak the truth to his lies, who have failed to exercise their duty as members of coequal branches of government to put a brake on his authoritarian claims. They supported him, encouraged him, praised him and jockeyed to be in photo ops with him, all the time knowing full well that he had no respect for the Constitution and the rule of law.
Shame on them.
Sharon Johe
Lewisville
25th Amendment
After Wednesday's "insurrection incited by the President of the United States" (Sen. Mitt Romney's words quoted in The New York Times) I have two words: 25th Amendment!
If there is ever a time to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove a president who is not fit for the office, that time is now.
Helen Etters
Winston-Salem
A great job
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is doing a great job providing the COVID vaccine. They are kind, professional and understanding. It is a first-class operation, a model for our country.
Show some patience and gratitude, people.
Emily Wilson
Winston-Salem
Fine people
On Wednesday morning, we were fortunate to be able to get our first COVID-19 vaccination at the Forsyth County Health Department. It was very clear that a great deal of planning had gone into developing a system for managing the task of vaccinating thousands of people over the next weeks, if not months. We were moved through the process smoothly by a group of competent, polite members of the department’s staff, EMS personnel and others.
Joshua Swift, the county's public health director, was there to evaluate the process that had been developed under his leadership. It is always impressive to see the person responsible working with staff to ensure the success of his or her efforts.
It is extraordinarily important for each of us to get vaccinated for COVID-19! If you choose to go to the health department to get vaccinated, you will be pleased with the experience.
Thank you to all the fine people who are helping the rest of us get protection from COVID-19.
Frank and Kay Lord
Winston-Salem
Any responsibility?
Some self-disclosure because I think a person of character should have the courage to do that as much as possible in today's world.
I'm a 73-year-old white male, native North Carolinian, no political party affiliation because I truly believe no political party has all of the answers and I am strongly opposed to being taken for granted by a political party. I do have a question:
Does the heritage of Sen. Strom Thurmond, Gov. George Wallace, Sen. Jesse Helms, yes, President Ronald Reagan, President George H.W. Bush, President George W. Bush, Sen. Mitt Romney, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald J. Trump etc., etc., etc., have any responsibility either overtly or benignly for the violence that occurred Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol in enraging persons to commit violence?
Douglas Livengood
Winston-Salem
Communism
You can vote communism in, but you will never vote communism out!
Donald Crews
Winston-Salem
Do the right thing
For every Republican who saw no harm in “just humoring” President Trump’s delusions about the election: The violence at the Capitol is on you. You own it. It is the logical extension of four years of inflammatory rhetoric that you enabled or excused out of concern for your own power.
Now you need to do the right thing: Find your spines, impeach this demagogue and remove him from office immediately. Two weeks is too long to leave his hands on the levers of power.
Jennifer Ellington
Clemmons