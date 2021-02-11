The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

What could be worse?
On Feb. 9, I watched the beginning of twice-impeached former President Trump’s impeachment trial. The prosecution showed video footage of the insurrectionists invading the Capitol. “Trump” and Confederate flags were all over the place.
I had read about the invasion, but I had no idea there were so many or that it was so insane.
This was a wild lynch mob. They intended to kill.
Trump egged them on. He praised them while it was happening. He praised them again after the attack.
Trump got just what he wanted.
How can a Republican senator, a Republican representative, know what happened and still support Trump? It’s obscene. If they can't convict Trump for their own sakes, how about the Capitol Police, their staffers, everyone else who was in harm's way because of Trump?
What are they so afraid of? What could be worse than selling your soul to support this madness?
Mark B. Howard
Winston-Salem
The moment of truth
I just watched the storming of the Capitol once again on a broadcast of the impeachment hearing on Feb. 9 and thought "what animals" the insurrectionists were. They were on the hunt for any member of Congress that they could find, especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and would have killed them, along with Vice President Mike Pence, if they had been successful. They called themselves patriots, but none of my ancestors who have fought in our nation's wars since it was founded would say that what this mob did was patriotism.
The barbarians were truly at the gate and they smelled blood and many who defended our democracy were injured and a few were killed.
Will the GOP convict former President Trump, who continually incited these people during his presidency, of high crimes and misdemeanors and hold him accountable? Or will they show everyone they are cowards and place party and their loyalty to a cult leader above their country? This will be their moment of truth and the world will be watching.
Tim Miles
Mount Airy
Stubborn insistence
“It has to stop. Mr. President, you have not condemned this language or these actions. We need you to step up, and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.
“Someone’s going to get hurt, someone’s going to get shot, someone’s going to get killed. And it’s not right. I’m doing my best to keep it together. All of this is wrong."
That was Republican Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting systems manager, pleading with former President Trump to turn the temperature down on Dec. 1.
Instead, Trump raised the temperature. And people were hurt. And someone got shot. And someone got killed.
This is sickening. Republicans' attempts to defend this or change the subject is sickening.
Please, please, please, Republicans, for the love of God and country, wake up! You and your stubborn insistence on supporting Trump, no matter what he does, are destroying the nation.
Linda Patrick
Winston-Salem
More profiles in courage
Forty-four Republican senators should hang their heads in shame when they hear our national anthem. Why? Because it ends with the phrase “… and the home of the brave.” But they voted Feb. 9 that it’s unconstitutional to continue former President Trump’s impeachment trial. Where is their integrity, honor and courage?
God bless Sens. Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Patrick Toomey for having the guts to continue the Senate trial. Regardless of the outcome, if someone amends JFK’s “Profiles in Courage,” they should be added to the book. Rep. Liz Cheney, censured by the Wyoming GOP for voting to impeach, should also be there. She has more courage in her little finger than all of those cowardly non-lions in the Senate put together.
The chief hypocritical cowards are Sens. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz. Like all senators and representatives, they swore to uphold and defend the Constitution. They did not swear loyalty to the president or the GOP. Or are there backroom agreements we never heard of? Have there been promises of cushy jobs somewhere in the vast Trump empire? Maybe lifelong golfing privileges at Mar-a-Lago?
Even Fox News has shown the attack on the Capitol and threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, promulgated and incited by Trump. Anyone who doesn’t vote for his impeachment should be listed in a new book titled “Profiles in Shame.” If his actions aren’t impeachable, then may God help us all.
James H. Dilda
Kernersville
The same mistake
This letter is addressed to Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.
I have spent my life as a scholar and teacher in pursuit of truth. It's high time you stop pretending that defending the indefensible is possible. Let the truth set you free. Listen carefully to your consciences and where the evidence leads and you must come to the conclusion that Donald Trump is a pathological liar whose words and deeds over a long time span were directly responsible for the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6. Without his perpetual denials of the truth that he lost the election, and his open invitation to his followers to congregate in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 ("It will be wild"), none of the events that took place would have happened.
I implore you do what you know to be right. You missed your first opportunity on Feb. 9. Don't make the same mistake again.
David Levy
Winston-Salem
No change
A lot of Democratic politicians wanted to impeach former President Trump even before his inauguration. Many hoped to impeach him after he was elected and, indeed, were gleeful about his first impeachment.
None of that changes the fact that Trump urged his supporters to overthrow a fair election on Jan. 6 and the result was death.
The Democrats can be as bad as QAnon imagines and none of it changes what Trump did. He essentially tried to overthrow the government to retain power.
The only question now is whether Republican senators have enough integrity to find him guilty.
I guess we’ll see.
Ricky S. Phillips
Winston-Salem
Republican indifference
During the impeachment trial, several Republican senators were seen ignoring the proceedings, wrapping themselves in paperwork or alternate reading. They included Josh Hawley, Rand Paul, Rick Scott, Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio, who ignored the footage of the actual attack on Capitol Police officers that was being shown to the rest of the assembly.
If nothing else, none of these senators should be allowed ever again to claim support for police. They've demonstrated their indifference to police suffering.
They've also revealed their indifference to their own responsibilities. Ultimately, they revealed their contempt for the American people.
Looking at Jan. 6, a lot of attention has been paid to the former president's isolated words: "peacefully" and "fight like hell." But these phrases really aren't isolated. They're just part of the president's rhetoric — rhetoric that inspired white supremacists in Charlottesville to march, carrying torches, chanting "we will not be replaced"; rhetoric that inspired millions to believe his Big Lie; rhetoric that inspired 8,000 protesters to travel to D.C., some carrying weapons — hardly props that should be part of any peaceful protest — and to attack the Capitol in a vicious and deadly way.
This isn't a liberal argument. It's not a Democratic Party cause. It's Republicans who have been pleading with Republicans to not destroy their party for the sake of a demagogue. But if they fail to heed the call, the whole country will suffer.
Beverly M. Burton
Winston-Salem