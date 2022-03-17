The Readers' Forum: Friday, March 18, 2022

They say ...

President Joe Biden is a saint. Former President Donald Trump is the devil incarnate.

Trump, as “Putin's puppet," is the reason Putin waited to invade Ukraine.

Biden is the savior who has gone "toe to toe" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and shown he can defeat him.

Trump's foreign policy showed he wasn't “part of the club" (as French President Emmanuel Macron said of Biden), but Biden as a "good ol’ boy" fits in well with career politicians who know how to keep the world safe.

Trump has no business sense, but Biden has shown he has a grasp of economics so astounding that we are all much better off than we were during Trump's administration.

Trump caused the deaths of many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic because of his inaction. Biden, on the other hand, reduced the number of deaths with his vaccine mandates and therapeutic drugs.

These ideas appear regularly in letters to the Journal. My question is this: On what planet do these writers live? I want to live there, too!

Judith Cox

Kernersville

The obvious threats

I don’t know where the writer of the March 10 letter “Familiar?” got his handy four-step clear-pattern description of “how democracy dies,” but one very clear way it could die would be if former President Trump were reelected in 2024.

The fact that Trump has, very verbally, supported ruthless dictators throughout the world — including Russian President Vladimir Putin — should tell us something.

He’s currently flirting with political violence by urging his followers to “lay down their very lives to defend their country,” in terms very reminiscent of proponents of the white supremacist “great displacement” theory.

Or are we still supposed to be taking him "seriously but not literally"?

Another way would be if Republicans continue their program of voter suppression and gerrymandering, making it eventually impossible for any other candidates to be elected. That's the most obvious and likely threat to democracy.

Sometimes the truth stares us in the face. Sometimes people still refuse to see it.

April Reaves

Winston-Salem

Puerto Rico, colony

In response to the March 12 column “D.C. is an American colony” by Peter Wolf, I would like to point out that the island of Puerto Rico is also an American colony. It has four times the number of American citizens there when compared to D.C. and they cannot vote, either.

They have no representation at all in Congress except for a non-voting member. They have voted to become a state but that effort has been ignored, just as the pleas of the citizens of D.C. have.

I would contend that if we make one a state, we must make the other a state at the same time. Both deserve representation.

Howard R. “Bud” Stentz Jr.

Clemmons

Shameful behavior

The story “Crisis plan sat on shelf” (March 16) is very disturbing.

The individuals at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation count on the people who care for them. That anyone working there would be negligent, leading to their deaths, is an indictment, not only of the for-profit nature of such facilities, but of our society as a whole.

Who is going to help these vulnerable people? How many others are suffering from neglect at this moment?

It’s hard to consider this a “Christian nation” when profit means more than protection and we all shutter our seniors away at the end of their lives rather than celebrating them. Christ would be ashamed.

Sheila Nayland

Winston-Salem

Paying attention

I have great respect for the intellect of Washington Post columnist George Will. But if he thinks Americans are “walking on eggshells” (“How America came to walk on eggshells,” March 14) he’s not been paying attention to the Florida Republican legislators attacking LGBTQ youth or the vocal white supremacists making inroads in the Republican Party.

Bill Vernon

Winston-Salem