The Readers' Forum: Georgia voting

Georgia voting

Some food for thought regarding Stacey Abrams and the Democrats' continuing claims of voter suppression in Georgia. Black voter participation in the 2018 Georgia general election (59.6%) exceeded white voter participation (56.1%) by 3.5 percentage points. This was despite voter ID requirements condemned by Democrats as voter suppression even though over 75% of all Black Americans are in favor of such measures.

Support for democracy

I remember learning in elementary and high school history books that some of our Founding Fathers did not believe in too much democracy. This would have been a reason to give each state two senators regardless of their population. A few persons have informed me that we do not have a democracy, making a technical argument that we have a republic. I wonder if this is why some reason that it is all right to suppress votes and dilute the value of votes by such tactics as gerrymandering.