The Readers' Forum: Georgia voting

Georgia voting
Some food for thought regarding Stacey Abrams and the Democrats' continuing claims of voter suppression in Georgia. Black voter participation in the 2018 Georgia general election (59.6%) exceeded white voter participation (56.1%) by 3.5 percentage points. This was despite voter ID requirements condemned by Democrats as voter suppression even though over 75% of all Black Americans are in favor of such measures.
Perhaps Abrams and the Democrats' escalating election losses are due to voter rejection rather than voter suppression. Just wondering.
David Gellatly
Winston-Salem
Support for democracy
I agree with Byron Williams’ concern for democracy in America (“Attention is needed to preserve democracy,” Feb. 6). I suspect a significant number of Americans do not really believe in democracy.
I remember learning in elementary and high school history books that some of our Founding Fathers did not believe in too much democracy. This would have been a reason to give each state two senators regardless of their population. A few persons have informed me that we do not have a democracy, making a technical argument that we have a republic. I wonder if this is why some reason that it is all right to suppress votes and dilute the value of votes by such tactics as gerrymandering.
Regardless of whether we call it a republic or a democracy, surely voting for candidates for public offices is a democratic activity. I think a voter should feel that his or her vote counts and should not be made meaningless.
Gerrymandering and the two-senator rule dilute the value of some votes and give more power to other votes. Winner-take-all state practices in awarding presidential electoral votes silences the voices of the losing voters.
I don't want to give up on democracy. We should take steps to make democracy work better. I think the news media should devote more time and space to informing the people about issues, instead of treating politics like a sports activity. Along with knowledge, we all need to improve our critical thinking skills.
Everette Hartzog
Yadkinville
Cause no harm
Imagine when Winston-Salem embraces a philosophy that includes the following simple questions:
- Will this project/business/idea cause harm to any of our citizens, including minorities, seniors, low-income residents, children, our homeless population or the disabled? If the answer is yes, stop.
- Will this project/business/idea compromise the integrity of the air, earth or water we are all dependent upon for our good health? If the answer is yes, stop.
- Will this project/business/idea cause harm to companion animals, farm animals, pollinators or wildlife? If the answer is yes, stop.
- Will this project/business/idea require our leaders to compromise their integrity? If the answer is yes, stop.
Until Winston-Salem can figure out how to move forward as the 18th Chartered Compassionate City in the world — until our compromised leaders remember what compassion means (Hint: It has nothing to do with profit, cheap development that removes our forest buffers, or protecting tired, dead-grandfathered businesses) — we must stop. We must stop until we can answer no to every single one of the above questions, then point this compromised, bittersweet town of ours in the direction of yes.
Lynn Byrd
Winston-Salem
Beyond belief
The censure of Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney came as no surprise.
But to call the Jan. 6 insurrection where police officers and rioters died "legitimate political discourse" is beyond belief!
Do not normalize the storming of our U.S. Capitol as normal. God help us all if this becomes acceptable behavior to any political party.
Anne Markey Jones
Winston-Salem