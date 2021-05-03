The Readers' Forum: God can use imperfect, even flawed people

Thanks to Sen. Burr’s bipartisan work, we are developing alternatives to fossil fuels that are essential to combating climate change. But simply developing these alternatives is not enough. We also need comprehensive bipartisan legislation to promote conservation and efficiency.

We often hear that we should not do more to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions because China is the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. A lot of China’s emissions come from producing goods that are shipped to the United States. China needs access to American markets. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act takes advantage of China’s need for access to our markets by placing a tariff on its goods if it does not commit to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. Sen. Burr can build on his prior support of the solar energy industry by supporting comprehensive market-based legislation like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem

God in charge