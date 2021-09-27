The Readers' Forum: God planned and created us

God’s plan
It was sad to read in the Sept. 18 letter “the Bible says … ” that the writer believes that Numbers 5 is support for abortion. He also overlooks life in the womb before our first earthly breath.
God planned and created us before we were formed in the womb (Jeremiah 1:5). The Lord knitted us together in our mother’s womb (Psalm 139:13). John the Baptist leapt for joy in his mother’s womb when Elizabeth encountered Mary and John perceived his savior in her womb (Luke 1:44).
Numbers 5 is about the seriousness of the sin of adultery. The punishment is for the woman’s body who broke her covenant with her husband. Adultery could lead to the threat of a miscarriage, but the water of bitterness is not for aborting fetuses.
When God finally came to Earth in Jesus, he confronted the woman caught in adultery. He called out the sin, commanded her to stop it and set her free in his love and forgiveness (John 8). The majority of abortions could be prevented if we obeyed God’s design for sexual relations to only be within the context of faithful marriage.
The Rev. Laura
Spangler
Winston-Salem
So pro-life
In his Sept. 15 letter “Concern for life” the writer asks how “liberals … express concern for every growing thing on the planet” but refuse to protect unborn babies by supporting abortion rights.
Perhaps the writer can tell me how “conservatives” are so pro-life but refuse mask and vaccine mandates. Or perhaps how they can reconcile their belief that being forced to wear a mask or get vaccinated is a violation of their rights over their own bodies but it is perfectly acceptable to legislate a woman’s right to control her body.
Amy Anderson
Winston-Salem
Employee vaccination
The Sept. 22 Journal headline read, “375 Novant employees face firing” if not vaccinated. Novant’s serious, and rightfully so. That’s a lot, but only 1.4% of its total workforce. A letter to the Readers’ Forum in the same issue, “Safe to return,” refers to that individual’s dental practice not requiring employees to be vaccinated, citing employee privacy issues. The author’s point was that the practice was not particularly concerned about employee vaccination.
I recently broke off one of my front teeth. After digesting the current COVID information, I called the periodontist’s office that was to do my implant and asked a simple question: Are the dentist and his assistant vaccinated? I am 72 and have several health issues that compromise me. I was told that the policy of their practice and the ADA (American Dental Association) did not allow them to disclose the personal health records of individuals. I rephrased my request: Can you assure me that whoever works on my teeth are vaccinated and I don’t care what their names are? The response was, no, that is personal medical information, but we can reschedule you for a “better” time in the future, or if you prefer you can go to another practice.
I did cancel my appointment, but don’t believe my request was unreasonable. If someone is working inches from my face, isn’t it reasonable they be vaccinated? Even the Arts Council requires proof of vaccination or a negative test and masks to attend a play. Go figure.
Ken Burkel
Clemmons
Military ethics
The Sept. 19 letter “Trouble for Milley” immediately brought to mind a conversation I had a number of years ago with a newly commissioned Marine Corps lieutenant about his class on ethics. He was told that he had a legal and ethical duty to obey all legal orders and just as strong a legal and ethical (moral?) obligation to disobey illegal orders. If there is any validity to this tenet as a code of conduct then Gen. Mark Milley has a strong defense against Sen. Marco Rubio’s accusation that he “actively undermined the sitting Commander in Chief of the United States of America.”
This is not a question of whether Gen. Milley “undermined” an irrational president but whether he was true to his ethical and moral obligations.
Paul D. Whitson
Winston-Salem