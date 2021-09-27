The Readers' Forum: God planned and created us

In his Sept. 15 letter “Concern for life” the writer asks how “liberals … express concern for every growing thing on the planet” but refuse to protect unborn babies by supporting abortion rights.

Perhaps the writer can tell me how “conservatives” are so pro-life but refuse mask and vaccine mandates. Or perhaps how they can reconcile their belief that being forced to wear a mask or get vaccinated is a violation of their rights over their own bodies but it is perfectly acceptable to legislate a woman’s right to control her body.

Amy Anderson

Winston-Salem

Employee vaccination

The Sept. 22 Journal headline read, “375 Novant employees face firing” if not vaccinated. Novant’s serious, and rightfully so. That’s a lot, but only 1.4% of its total workforce. A letter to the Readers’ Forum in the same issue, “Safe to return,” refers to that individual’s dental practice not requiring employees to be vaccinated, citing employee privacy issues. The author’s point was that the practice was not particularly concerned about employee vaccination.