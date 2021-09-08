The Readers' Forum: Government overreach

I was really inspired by the initial coverage of the shooting at Mount Tabor High School. I didn’t see anyone who identified as Black, white or Hispanic. No one declared an affiliation to Republicans or Democrats. What I saw were citizens coming together as parents who cared deeply for the welfare of their children.

I also saw well-organized groups of law enforcement led by Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. They didn’t push anyone around or activate their Tasers or chemical deterrents. The professionals came together to make a difference because most of them were parents, too, and what occurred was not supposed to happen in Winston Salem, as many of us felt we were above all that.

We found out we aren’t, but we also found out that we are served by some of the most professional groups of law enforcement, a town, a city, a county and a state could have.

I’m still very proud of the citizens of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. We were served with honor and integrity.

Ralph Owen

East Bend

