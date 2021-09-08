The Readers' Forum: Government overreach

Government overreach
Women don’t get pregnant by themselves. Where’s the punishment in Texas for getting women pregnant and abandoning them?
It’s not about abortion. It’s about controlling women’s behavior.
You’d think all those conspiracy theorists hooting about “government overreach” would understand this. You’d think they’d be the first to get it.
Natalie Spence
Winston-Salem
Faulty results?
Madison Cawthorn, North Carolina’s representative from the 11th district, made a speech in Macon County recently (“Cawthorn’s rhetoric requires a rebuke,” Sept. 5). He stated that former President Trump won in 2020, and also that Dan Forest won over Roy Cooper for the governorship.
With such faulty results, Cawthorn must follow his findings to their logical and obvious conclusion. He must vacate his seat in the U.S. House so that Moe Davis can have it. All three races were, after all, on the same ballot.
Mary Jo Whitley
Pfafftown
Citizens together
I was really inspired by the initial coverage of the shooting at Mount Tabor High School. I didn’t see anyone who identified as Black, white or Hispanic. No one declared an affiliation to Republicans or Democrats. What I saw were citizens coming together as parents who cared deeply for the welfare of their children.
I also saw well-organized groups of law enforcement led by Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. They didn’t push anyone around or activate their Tasers or chemical deterrents. The professionals came together to make a difference because most of them were parents, too, and what occurred was not supposed to happen in Winston Salem, as many of us felt we were above all that.
We found out we aren’t, but we also found out that we are served by some of the most professional groups of law enforcement, a town, a city, a county and a state could have.
I’m still very proud of the citizens of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. We were served with honor and integrity.
Ralph Owen
East Bend
Good precautions
I was beyond pleased to see teachers using metal detector wands to scan football fans entering the gates to watch Reynolds and Northwest Guilford play football Friday night. This practice should be implemented for all high school sporting events. Thank you to those volunteers and others who were instrumental in applying this safety measure. With hope, other schools will follow suit if they haven’t already done so.
Steve Sneed
Winston-Salem
Righteous souls
If God sends righteous souls to do his work on Earth, then David Freedman was surely one of them (“Prominent attorney Freedman dies at 64,” Sept. 5). Like countless others, I personally witnessed how David wove his unflinching kindness, his fierce commitment to justice, his perennial wit and good humor and his proud love of family like a strong and colorful thread throughout the fabric of our community and town.
With his passing our tapestry is torn. May God comfort his family and many friends in this time of loss.
Richard B. Weinberg
Winston-Salem
Indigenous religion
I read E.J. Dionne’s Aug. 27 column, “Can religion strengthen democracy?” with much interest from an Indigenous perspective, being from the Lumbee Indian Nation of Robeson County. While I identify with the tribe as blood, we agree to disagree when it comes to religion.
I see religion and all the problems that come with it: capitalism, exploitation, racism, greed and even more greed, not to mention the bloodshed of not only my ancestors, but many other cultures and people long lost through the prism of time and history. Modern authoritarian religion with its unchecked power and influence does the thinking for you.