Guns save lives?

Recently, during a trip to Virginia, I followed a truck that had a sign in the back window that declared, “Guns save lives.” How, I wonder, can guns save lives if what the NRA says is true that “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.”

To make the observed sign true, I would like to add four words: “Guns in the right hands save lives.”

Yes, we need guns in the hands of our military and our law enforcement, but do we need guns in the hands of people who are mentally ill or those who abuse their spouses? Do we need guns in the hands of folks who threaten people’s lives or our democracy? Do we need guns in the hands of people who do not respect life? Do we need guns in the hands of folks who do not respect the damage a gun can do and refuse to take gun-safety classes?

It seems that every time that a mass shooting occurs, legislators like to blame it on “mental illness.” If they really believe this, then why do they block laws that attempt to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill? Just wondering.

Mary Billingsley

Winston-Salem

Made in Vietnam

Great article from Jeremy Lott about Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon (“Ford did well, has gained bipartisan appreciation,” July 10).

One of the great tragedies of Nixon quitting in 1974 was that the North Vietnamese soon figured out that Ford would be unable to muster support to stop a complete takeover of South Vietnam.

In 1975, South Vietnam was decimated by the North Vietnamese forces and thousands of people died.

Now? My windshield wipers and floor vent covers and TV Fire Stick and Hanes underwear are from Vietnam.

Been an amazing 48 (almost 50!) years.

Reeb Chamm

Winston Salem

Too much Hood

It goes without saying that the Journal hasn’t been able to find a strong local editorial voice for a long time, which is lamentable. Even worse is that Journal readers are increasingly forced to endure the pontifications of the Locke Foundation mouthpiece John Hood twice a week.

In addition to the many other problems related to your publication, is this really necessary?

James Hans

Pfafftown

Same old letters

Well, well, the Journal was at its best on Sunday (July 9), with more letters from the usual suspects. I’m sure it was because of the lack of conservative views being sent in, of course.

Guys, you call conservatives the group of hate, but be careful: Those glass houses you live in could be in danger. You are the ones more frequently spewing rhetoric about what conservatives are doing wrong (at least, it gets published more). How ironic that your voice gets heard far more often than a conservative’s view.

Folks, if we could only have more compassion for our fellow men and women life would be so much simpler. I didn’t realize just how perfect all Democrats are and how flawed all conservatives are. (Yes, the sarcasm is thick here.)

If you do not see the hypocrisy here, then your thinking can never be changed and you therefore are no better off than the ones you are calling out.

Lastly, Journal, it’s called an opinion page. Please diversify the opinions. If not, just call yourself a printable version of the TV show “The View.”

I hope everyone has a blessed day. Signed: a conservative who does love his children and guns, who loves everyone despite their sexual preferences, and who even loves Democrats, despite the fact they think they are always right and I am wrong.

Remember: “Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall.”

Scott Fowler

Advance

Don’t move. Talk!

Regarding the article “Conservatives move to red states …” (July 9):

I had a family member display a Biden flag back in 2020 in a pretty red part of North Carolina. It was stolen the first night — not a big surprise down there, though a little disappointing — but he replaced it.

And what happened next was a real conversation with another right-leaning neighbor who noticed the flag. They ended up with some common ground and a laugh or two.

Is the “fear” of displaying a left- or right-leaning flag that someone will steal it or that you might actually have to talk to people who don’t agree with you? So instead, we’re packing up and moving to places where we can live in an echo chamber of our political beliefs? I find that sad and dangerous for a healthy democracy.

In my opinion the only flag anyone should ever display is the American flag. That’s because we need get to a place where we can all at least agree that, with all its flaws, America is an exceptional place, where freedom, opportunity and individual rights are the foundation.

Then we can argue about how to build the rest of the house.

Casey Root

Greensboro