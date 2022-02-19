The Readers' Forum: Halftime complaint

Halftime complaint
When I saw the teaser for the Feb. 17 AskSAM column on social media complaining about the halftime show, I was sure it must be a joke. (“Ask SAM: I didn’t like the Super Bowl halftime show. How do I make a complaint?”) Of course, everyone is entitled to an opinion about the show. I just couldn’t believe someone would so dislike it that he or she would write the local paper to find out how to complain. Or that the local paper would find the question print-worthy. What?
Then I read the question, which smells terribly of racism. What exactly is “this” to which children and adults shouldn’t be subjected during prime time? The costumes and dancing were not immodest. The language was appropriate. The sets evoked California, home of the music and the game this year. The questioner didn’t cite a single aspect of the show that was problematic. Was it simply Black artists performing hip-hop that was awful? If so, my advice is to think a little harder about why that bothers you enough to complain to the NFL.
As the paper of record in a racially diverse city, your standards for publication should be higher.
Heather Massler Bratland
Winston-Salem
Losing good teachers
Our state and our country are losing good teachers every single day.
Would any of us stay in a job in which we are disrespected? Who would want a career in which we are paid less than others who completed four to eight years of college? Would we stay in a career in which almost every word out of our mouths is examined and evaluated?
We should teach that slavery, Reconstruction and the mass killings of Black people in our history didn’t happen. America is a white Christian nation. All children are being raised by a mother and father who love them and take care of them. Mothers are females and fathers are males. Differences in sexual identity just don’t exist. Accepting a diverse nation of different faiths, different colors and different sexual orientations is certainly not to be recognized in our schools. Teach what you are told to teach, not what is truthful and authentic.
At one time in my educational career, I traveled to university campuses to recruit teachers for our state and for my school district. I was excited to welcome and encourage young people to join a profession that I loved. Fast-forwarding to 2022, teaching would not be a career that I could ethically recommend to anyone.
Teachers are leaving every single day.
The bell is tolling in our state and in our country. The question is, who is listening?
Elizabeth S. Weiler
Winston-Salem
American culture must experience change to help society move past the current atmosphere of brutality, lack of care for others and gun violence.
Racism, poverty, hunger, unemployment, drug abuse, poor education, mental illness and lack of good health care contribute to crime, but nothing will change until our national priorities improve our culture, morals and ethics. This must include teaching children the difference between right and wrong, respect for others and responsibility.
As the years roll by, there has been a marked increase in violence in the use of firearms, rapid-fire guns, guns without serial numbers and plastic ghost guns that are portrayed to solve problems or guns used for sadistic pleasure in movies, TV programs, video games and music.
Yet, those who use these devices to make large profits continue to hide behind the First and Second Amendments to the U.S. Constitution to sow seeds of destruction in our society.
It is hard for me to see a light at the end of the tunnel unless we — the citizens of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and the U.S. — will turn to the Christian teaching of values, morals and ethics that provide standards for living rather than the emptiness often portrayed in the current culture.