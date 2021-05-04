The Readers' Forum: Has anyone tried raising salaries?

According to The Washington Post, about 1,000 civilians are killed by police every year. This number has been constant over five years. In comparison, the website Officer Down Memorial Page (odmp.org) shows that 362 police officers were killed in the line of duty in 2020.

Officer deaths are tragic and should be noted. But a similar concern should be for the far greater number of civilians shot to death by police officers.

David Bell

Winston-Salem

‘Dictate of the day’

I truly don’t know what to make of the May 2 letter “Falling in line” in which the writer claims “I truly don’t understand the lock-step behavior of people these days who are actually anxious to fall in line with the dictate of the day.” Wouldn’t it matter what the “dictate of the day” was?