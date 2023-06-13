Hate will not win

For several years now, I’ve tried to convince myself that the hateful rhetoric directed against the LGBTQ+ community by national figures intent on gaining political power or monetary support wouldn’t really impact me personally. Recent events have proved me wrong. The anti-Pride vandalism that occurred at Winston-Salem City Hall was repeated last night when someone stole a pride sign from my front yard. Now is the time for good people who are not part of the LGBTQ+ community to stand up and say enough is enough.

I am not arguing that those with strongly held religious beliefs be required to go against those beliefs but that they merely find in their hearts compassion and empathy for people who want to live their lives free from fear. Scapegoating a group of people for political gain has a long history of dire consequences. Do we want to look back after another Holocaust and ask ourselves when we could have intervened to turn the tide?

Now is the time to make it clear to our elected leaders that hate will not win our support, that they will not advance their political fortunes by fearmongering and scapegoating, and that we are not the kind of people who can be persuaded to turn against our neighbors.

Cyndy Lively

Winston Salem

JFK’s tax cuts

Although I am conservative, I enjoy reading Byron Williams’ columns. They are usually well-written and thought-provoking. However I was disappointed in his June 11 column “The GOP appropriates JFK based on trickle-down myth.”

Was JFK guilty of being a closet supply-sider?

According to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, the economy in 1962 was bleak. Unemployment was high and the stock market had not recovered, so JFK decided in 1963 on a bold economic plan. Stating that “the absence of recession is not tantamount to economic growth” he proposed to cut the top income tax rate from 91% to 65% and the bottom rate from 20% to 14%. He argued that “a rising tide lifts all boats.” How are these demand-side and not supply-side cuts?

Demand-side cuts can spur economic activity, but supply-side cuts spur savings and capital investment, and both sides are necessary for a healthy economy. Progressives seem to dwell on demand economics and dismiss supply-side considerations, yet when we demand more than the economy can produce, prices go up, as we have seen this year.

Would Kennedy be a Republican today? I doubt it. But he clearly understood that negative high marginal taxes have a negative impact on a healthy economy.

Chuck Robinson

Lewisville

As he wants it

Don’t think for a minute that this isn’t playing out exactly as Donald Trump envisioned.

Deliberate stalling, hiding, denying the existence of classified documents. Thumbing his nose at the Justice Department’s efforts to retrieve them. Practically begging for the indictments to be handed down.

Now he can play the victim once again to his MAGA supporters, securing their indignation and leading their shouts of injustice like a crazed choir director.

Just like he did in 2020. He began planting the seeds of mistrust in the electoral system long before the first vote was cast, claiming that the only way he could lose the election was if it was “stolen” from him.

MAGA Republicans, heed the adage. He fooled you once, shame on him. If he fools you again, shame on you.

Terry Wooding

Winston-Salem

Warning!

On Saturday at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro, the voters of North Carolina were once again reminded of the far right’s control of the state party. According to numerous news sources (including several articles in the Journal on June 11) they voted to censure U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis. Why? Because he was not far enough to the right to satisfy the convention’s delegates.

I don’t know how the delegates are selected; however, it is clear that it is based, in part, upon their avid support for Trumpian/DeSantis extremist political perspectives and/or “wacko” behavior. To say that Sen. Tillis is not far enough to the “right” is a warning to all the rest of the voting citizens of our state that does not bode well for the 2024 elections.

The vote by the delegates is reflective of one of two factors: Either the vast majority of the North Carolina Republican Party members are far-right extremists or the “Silent RINOS” (my term) don’t have the backbone to stand up to the extremist takeover of their party.

“Silent RINOS” are sitting back and hoping it all goes away instead of fighting back to regain control of their party and return to a degree of “sensible” policies that the Republican Party once stood for (whether you agree or not).

Again: WARNING!

David Botchin

Winston-Salem