The Readers' Forum: Health care workers need your support

Mocksville

Thanksgiving myths

The Nov. 21 letter “Thanksgiving celebration” repeats the standard misconceptions about the pilgrims and the first Thanksgiving.

The pilgrims left England and went to Holland for religious freedom. Unfortunately, their children were becoming Dutch. They booked passage on the Mayflower to keep their children English and to keep their religious preference. Their original destination was Virginia, but for the pilgrims, that was a return to the possibility of the oppression they’d suffered in England.

There is some evidence that the pilgrims bribed the ship’s captain to redirect to New England, farther from the centers of British control.

Aiming for Virginia and ending up in Massachusetts is an unbelievable navigation error. Those wanting to go to Virginia were pretty upset.

The Mayflower Compact was hashed out to resolve the differences between the pilgrims and those who intended to go to Virginia. The compact does not support the idea that the pilgrims intended the country that emerged decades later to be Christian in nature.