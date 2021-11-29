The Readers' Forum: Health care workers need your support

The helpers need help
We are still in it — the COVID-19 pandemic, that is. Masks are still mandated in some areas, mass gatherings are not recommended and people are still getting sick.
Since the pandemic began, health care workers have been on the frontlines providing care for patients while caring for their own families. With increased demands and changes in their responsibilities, recent studies have shown an increase in mental health strain and burnout symptoms since the start of the pandemic and a need to provide care for those who are caring.
As a registered nurse, I would like to ask for your readers’ help; please get in touch with your legislator and show your support for the “Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act” (H.R. 1667/S. 610). This act addresses behavioral health and well-being among health care professionals through establishing grants for training in evidence-informed strategies to reduce and prevent suicide, burnout, mental health conditions and substance use disorders. The grants would also help improve health care professionals’ well-being and job satisfaction.
Please contact your congressional representatives about this issue. With your help, health care workers can continue to provide care for your family and theirs.
Amanda Lagle, RN
Mocksville
Thanksgiving myths
The Nov. 21 letter “Thanksgiving celebration” repeats the standard misconceptions about the pilgrims and the first Thanksgiving.
The pilgrims left England and went to Holland for religious freedom. Unfortunately, their children were becoming Dutch. They booked passage on the Mayflower to keep their children English and to keep their religious preference. Their original destination was Virginia, but for the pilgrims, that was a return to the possibility of the oppression they’d suffered in England.
There is some evidence that the pilgrims bribed the ship’s captain to redirect to New England, farther from the centers of British control.
Aiming for Virginia and ending up in Massachusetts is an unbelievable navigation error. Those wanting to go to Virginia were pretty upset.
The Mayflower Compact was hashed out to resolve the differences between the pilgrims and those who intended to go to Virginia. The compact does not support the idea that the pilgrims intended the country that emerged decades later to be Christian in nature.
The story of the pilgrims sounds pretty modern: religious zealots use under-handed methods to achieve their ends, contrary to the original agreement they made for transport. I celebrate Thanksgiving not for the pilgrims, but for the long tradition since President Lincoln of a national holiday of thanks.
David Bell
Winston-Salem
Proposed sale
I noticed the story in the Nov. 23 Journal about the proposed sale of the Journal’s parent company to Alden Global (“Hedge fund makes offer to buy Lee Enterprises”) No exaggeration: Alden Global Capital is a vampire.
The current owner has already made serious cuts, laid off or bought out journalists and increased prices. But if Alden comes in, it’ll sell off any prime real estate, outsource what services remain in-house, lay off more journalists, increase subscription costs and turn the Journal into the equivalent of a weekly shopper.
Even those who are unhappy with some of the editorials probably rely on local news: coverage of local and state government, local elections, local sports teams. Local news is important to democracy. Antitrust issues are just as crucial for journalism as auto manufacture.
Is there any way to get the Department of Justice involved?
P.J. Traffas
Winston-Salem
Transformation
All those old complaints about President Barack Obama wanting to “fundamentally transform America” seem so quaint in the face of a Republican-leaning Supreme Court thirsting to eliminate Roe v. Wade, Republican state legislatures trying to gerrymander away voting rights, conservative pundits claiming that vaccines are worse than the virus they mitigate, and conservative parents who say that teaching children about racism is racist. Republicans want nothing less than a fascist state where they rule permanently and even a majority of voters can’t stop them.