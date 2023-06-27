A proposal ...

In order to move on, a very generous proposal needs to be made. We the American people need to offer three things:

Immunity from prosecution for Donald Trump and immediate family for all actionable events predating Dec. 31, 2022, and filed in the U.S.

Immunity from prosecution for Joe Biden and immediate family for all actionable events predating Dec. 31, 2022, and filed in the U.S.

Immunity from prosecution for all news outlets for all actionable events predating Dec. 31, 2022, and filed in the U.S.

In exchange for which::

All members of the Biden and Trump immediate families will refrain from running for any elected office forever.

All members of the Biden and Trump immediate famiies will refrain from public speaking, or writing, forevermore.

All member of the Biden and Trump immediate families would refrain from all fundraising activities of any kind whatsoever from Jan. 1, 2024, forward.

All forms of news outlets, including, but not limited to, print, video and podcast, from Jan. 1, 2024, forward shall not release any information that is not independently verified to be subject to a FISA-like determination.

Monetary damages will not be considered. The family member or all responsible parties within the news outlet will be subject to immediate (date of determination) incarceration for a period of no less than five years with prejudice and without parole.

Wordsmith the document all you want, but the effects would calm down the public, n’est pas?

Hil Cassell

Lewisville

Expose the GOP

It’s time for the Department of Justice to RICO (use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act on) the entire Republican Party. The party has long had a rather casual relationship with morality and the rule of law, but now its naked lust for power is out of control.

It used to be content with running homeless people with the same last names as Democratic opponents in Democratic primaries or doing phony “voter registration” drives where they’d throw out the registrations of Democrats. Now that they’ve illicitly gained power they’re using canards such as “election integrity” to pass laws allowing them to game elections in perpetuity. They know that in a fair and honest election they’d be lucky to elect a dogcatcher, so they are doing everything to lie, cheat and steal their way into office. This has devolved into an armed insurrection and elevating seditionists to hero status.

The Republican Party has been reduced to two classes of people: people who are willing to do anything, legal or not, to gain power and use that power to enrich themselves, and rubes who believe the hogwash the first group is telling them to pick their pockets.

It’s time the first group was exposed and jailed. A functioning democracy depends on it.

Keith Stone

Winston-Salem

Their own words

This is all one needs to know: “We’re here! We’re queer! We’re coming for your children!” (This was chanted during a Pride march by drag queens Friday in New York City).

Take them at their word.

Stephen O’Connell

Greensboro

Ethics? Humbug.

Ethics? We don’t need no stinkin’ ethics!

Item No 1: One of the first moves by the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives was to significantly reduce the authority and ability of the Office of Congressional Ethics, a nonpartisan entity, to do its job in an effective and reasonable way. This brilliant move was one of the many outrageous cave-ins by Kevin McCarthy to the (Opposite of) Freedom Caucus to obtain the votes to become speaker.

Not unexpectedly, the squeaky-clean George Santos immediately called the move “Fantastic!”

Item No. 2: Republicans are also strongly against the creation of any ethics rules for the Supreme Court. This just as it has come to light that Clarence Thomas and Egregious Sam Alito have accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of travel, meals and entertainment from Republican billionaires. One of the most basic tenets for any judge, but perhaps more important for a Supreme Court justice, is not just to avoid impropriety but to avoid even the appearance of impropriety. If anyone does not believe Thomas’ and Alito’s receipt of these benefits does not appear improper, well, there may be no hope for you.

Item No. 3: The North Carolina legislature, dominated by Republicans, dissolved the nonpartisan office that monitors whether your tax dollars are being spent wisely and replaced it with a partisan group that is overseen by Republican leaders. The legendary Mel Brooks of “Blazing Saddles” would love this. Perhaps a comedy movie should be made called “Blazing Legislators.”

David Thompson

Greensboro