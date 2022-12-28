The Readers' Forum: Holidays

Holidays

Following Hanukkah, I’d like to wish a happy Kwanza to my neighbors and friends who are celebrating that fine family tradition. Happy holidays, everyone!

See? That didn’t hurt at all. And we still got to celebrate Christmas.

Vince Horner

Winston-Salem

Sanitizing monuments

J. Keith Jones, the writer of the Dec. 24 column “Confederate soldiers should be commemorated,” notes, rightly, that it’s difficult and unfair to judge others based on limited information. “Making value judgments of past individuals is simple but misguided.” Then he makes the same mistake: “Today, many wish to use the dead to divide our country.”

The Confederate monuments placed throughout the South were erected for different reasons, but one of the primary reasons was doubtless to bolster white supremacy. Engraved on the 1921 marble obelisk in Colfax, La., was: “Erected to the memory of the heroes, Stephen Decatur Parish, James West Hadnot, Sidney Harris, who fell in the Colfax riot fighting for white supremacy.” “Silent Sam,” formerly on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, was dedicated in 1913 by a speech given by Ku Klux Klan supporter Julian Carr, who reminisced about horse-whipping “a negro wench.” White supremacists and neo-Nazis rushed to Charlottesville in 2017 to protest the removal of Confederate monuments. These monuments cannot be sanitized.

I’m sure that people had varying motives for fighting in the Civil War. But people weren’t stupid back then. They read newspapers and books. Slavery was debated for years before the war began.

Nobody wants to “divide the country” by removing monuments that honor white supremacy. Opponents of Confederate monuments want to unite the country in its rejection of white supremacy.

“Comprehending the decisions of others requires a full understanding of all existing conditions,” he writes. Physician, heal thyself.

Bethany Pare

Winston-Salem

A real problem

I don’t approve of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Christmas Eve stunt, sending busloads of legal refugees to Vice President Kamala Harris’ house. I agree that it’s wrong to use people as political props.

But it must be acknowledged, even by the most compassionate Christians, that the border situation is out of control and people who live near the border are desperate.

No, it’s not an “invasion.” People are coming here to escape terror.

But the federal government isn’t providing enough resources to deal with the situation. There aren’t enough U.S. Border Patrol agents to meet all of the would-be refugees; not enough agencies to process them and keep up with them. Plenty of “getaways” enter illegally and then we have no way to track them.

President Biden should declare a humanitarian emergency and send humanitarian assistance to the border. Even if Republicans continued to gripe about it — which, let’s be honest, they’ll do no matter what — they’ll appreciate the effort. At least they’d stop saying that Biden is doing nothing, if they’re halfway honest.

We must do what’s best for the refugees and for the American residents of Texas and other border states.

I’m grateful that former President Trump isn’t in charge now — no doubt his response would be cruel and ineffective, worse than Biden’s. But the problem needs attention. We can’t just ignore it.

Sylvia Johnson

Winston-Salem

This whole thing

I agree with the Dec. 20 letter “Buying votes” with one small correction. Republican politicians no longer only promise to lower taxes. Now they say, “Vote for me and I’ll lower taxes — and I’ll also fight the woke Democrats, media, businesses, schools, teachers, preachers, librarians, doctors, Blacks, immigrants, drag queens, transgenders, singers, Hollywood actors, gun-violence victims, animal-rights activists, environmentalists and judges.” In other words, vote for Republicans and they’ll fight civilization on behalf of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, antisemites and billionaires. That’s really what this whole thing has boiled down to.

But, hey — lower taxes! Who can refuse that deal?

Gerald Dye

Winston-Salem