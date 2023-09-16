The National Pastime

Yes, when I wore younger man's clothes baseball was considered America's national pastime, but it would be hard to argue that it is not now football.

Recent columnist John M. Crisp's weak attempt to wax poetically while lamenting the violence inherent in the game of football comes off as a feeble bickering over a popular sport that he does not like ("Maybe some elements of football are best left unexamined," Sept. 12). No one is forced to play football; it is a choice (a concept today's politicians should remember), but one can not help but see the jealousy with which which many view the successful football player.

Professionally, in college or even in high school, crowds of people cheer your efforts, bands play and confetti is thrown. No one can reproduce that atmosphere in their everyday life. Yes, it is dangerous, but so is driving the I-40 corridor from Winston to Raleigh.

There are risks and rewards. To some, the rewards are worth the risks.

Then the NCAA is upset at UNC Coach Mack Brown criticizing the organization for preventing one of its young recruits, a transfer, from participating this year. The NCAA president makes about $3.3 million a year, Mack Brown nearly twice that.

Yet, hypocritical wealthy white men still prevent poor people of color from participating in a sport they love. It can not be soon enough for the NCAA to be reduced to the trash heap of history.

John Eder

Winston Salem

Trump's record

The writer of the letter "Bad choices" (Sept. 10) gave a very cogent reason for not voting for President Biden next year: Biden's spending is "irresponsible, depressing the value of a lifetime of saving."

However, his reason for not voting for former President Trump is based solely on opinion with no corresponding facts: Trump is "an egoistic goofball and who knows what he'd do?"

Well, we do know that the policies Trump instituted made America a safer and better place to live. Among these policies were no new wars; the "remain in Mexico" policy to curb illegal immigration; the Abraham Accords; tax cuts; USMCA instead of NAFTA; "opportunity zones"; continued funding for HBCU's; prison reform (Alice Johnson); the Space Force; and "right to try" medicine for the terminally ill.

These are only a few examples of policies that worked.

Of course, for those people with Trump Derangement Syndrome or those who believe Jan. 6 was worse than 9/11 (letter, "Never Forget," Sept. 12), no amount of reasoning will ever, ever work.

Judith Cox

Kernersville

Cleaning our mess

A big thank-you to the young lady who was picking up trash on Labor Day. She was literally laboring on the entrance/exit ramps at the Rural Hall exit on Highway 52. She had several large trash bags already in her truck and was still at it.

Wouldn't it be nice if churlish people did not think the highway was their personal trash can?

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall

Making peace

Sept. 21 is the International Day of Peace, established by the United Nations in 1981. Yet today the world faces high levels of violence and more active armed conflict than at any point since World War II. Peacebuilding is a critical tool for responding to and recovering from these conflicts. The United States has a number of programs within the Department of State designed to help prevent outbreaks of violence by treating the economic, social and political instabilities that provoke violence. However, these programs have received inadequate funding and risk having their funds cut altogether.

The Friends Committee on National Legislation has worked for decades to promote peace. We are convinced that programs focused on conflict prevention can reduce violent conflict and human suffering. In 2023, groups of Friends, aka Quakers, across the U.S. have encouraged members of Congress to increase funding for three State Department accounts that focus on complex crises, reconciliation and atrocities prevention. A small group of local Friends has met with staff members of Sen. Tillis, Sen. Budd and Rep. Manning. We have asked for specific dollar amounts for these programs.

Investing in peacebuilding can save money spent on defense and recovery and can relieve human suffering. The Institute of Economics and Peace suggests that for every dollar spent on prevention, $16 is saved on the cost to us of conflict.

We urge Congress to celebrate the International Day of Peace by passing a budget that helps prevent war.

Dorothy Stafford Mason

Greensboro