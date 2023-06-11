Robertson’s legacy

I’m not capable of pretending I’m not happy to hear Pat Robertson is dead. The damage he did to American politics cannot be understated. His influence on the growth of the Religious Right in tandem with the Reagan administration obliterated any separation between church and state; his legitimization of homophobia has undoubtedly inspired hate crimes by individuals and deadly policies by the government; his blaming of natural disasters on the whims of an angry God betrayed a disdain for the human species I doubt most Christians would otherwise entertain; and his other egregious and unmistakable bigotries against people of color, women and any other religion (or, worst of all, none whatsoever) made the world a more bitter, untrusting place where finding the “other” and “removing” them became the meat and potatoes of conservatism (and even some liberalism) from sea to blood-soaked sea.

But while it can feel satisfying to know he’s gone (a bit like finding out the stepdad that beat you every night for years can’t hurt you anymore), our focus should be toward the future. His death has presented the United States with an opportunity to undo the damage he did — to love one another and respect one another irrespective of identity both deliberate or inherent — even when those who licked his boots still walk among us.

Martin Luther King Jr. told us the moral arc of the universe bends toward justice, but I don’t think it does so by gravity.

We must bend it.

John Belmont

Winston-Salem

Please don’t to it

Legislators, for the love of God and all the children of our state, please do not return North Carolina to a separate but UNEQUAL education system.

You claim parents are pushing for an expansion of the current “Opportunity Scholarship” voucher program. Can you tell us who these parents are and why they want this change?

Are teachers in private schools better qualified than those in public schools? Do all of the private schools have math and science, history and social studies, language arts and English curricula that can compare to what is available in public schools?

Will those who attend private church schools have freedom from religion?

Will the needs of students who are differently abled be met as they are in public schools?

How will standards of discipline across so many schools be monitored for fairness and nonviolence?

What differences will the students who stay in public schools find after some of their classmates have gone to private schools?

Will teachers be taught to teach more effectively?

Will salaries of teachers and others who work with young people begin to reflect their professionalism?

Will students and teachers alike be affirmed in their choice to stay in public schools? Or will they be made to feel left behind?

Until questions like these are asked and answers made public there is an uncomfortable suspicion that legislators are “up to something.” Do you have an agenda we may discover only after much damage is done?

Judith Dancy

Winston-Salem

Too many questions

John Hood’s columns now appear more often in the Journal than previously. Admittedly, Hood writes well and sounds moderate, but this often distracts from his one-sided, libertarian advocacy.

For example, his column of May 26 (“School Choice will lift all boats in North Carolina”), argues for the legislature’s “voucher” bill to subsidize tuition paid to private schools. Hood puts blind faith in education “markets” to make this gamble turn out well for everyone concerned! To paint K-12 vouchers as a mere extension of normal practice, Hood cites government subsidies to higher education.

Hood seems blind to lessons learned from government-backed loans for higher education. For-profit “universities” emerged and then failed on their promises to students who paid thousands of dollars of tuition, covered by government-backed loans. All the students were left with was debt. Hood apparently sees no chance for similar bad actors in the K-12 market if big money is injected by government vouchers. How naïve.

Currently, private K-12 education largely operates on the model of nonprofit schools, and these schools do a creditable job. But suppose large amounts of state money for private K-12 education entice for-profit schools to emerge? Will student learning or investors’ dividends be the top priority?

No voucher law should be enacted without including rigorous standards of accountability for private schools. Hood is silent about this lack of accountability.

Hood is right that forecasting the future of the K-12 “market” is precarious. But his rosy projection does not even begin to consider all relevant factors.

Donald Frey

Winston-Salem