Toney’s remarks

Race is not everything. It also isn’t nonexistent. Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney is a decorated woman with massive talent and years of experience in city government. However, I was disappointed in her following comments: “As a woman, and a Black woman, we have to do 10 times more to prove ourselves and show that we are capable of leading. This decision reflected that they are just not ready for a woman leader. I am qualified and I have proven myself.”

If this were the case, wouldn’t D.D Adams have voted for her?

Her bitterness is not needed. I see her frustration. Yet, checking racial and gender boxes doesn’t mean one is fully qualified for the job. Neither is money and influence. People are right for the job because they have the skill set necessary. This is why repealing affirmative action should have doubly pursued legacy and alumni admissions for well-off but underperforming students. Merit matters. Race matters. But doing the job is more than aesthetics and making “history.” It’s about the job, not a Barbie idealization of what the job should look like.

Ms. Toney should be proud of her achievements, and keep pushing. She has too long of a career ahead to relegate to bitter snippets about racial and gender discrimination. I hope she stays on and continues serving the city. I would say her current role is mightily historic already. Nevertheless, merit matters and experience is still paramount.

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem

Think first

A cousin was angry when her parents wouldn’t let her go to a party, so with the self-righteous frustration of a 13-year-old, she shouted, “I’m so mad I’m going to the basement and commit adultery!” She was furious when they laughed, and angrier still when she realized her mistake: She hadn’t understood what she was saying!

We should all be more careful! A letter in yesterday’s Journal (“Same old letters,” July 12) accuses the editors of preferring liberals’ over conservatives’ opinions, generalizing that all liberals think alike as do their conservative counterparts. Heck, I do it, too, but labels are a lazy way of expressing our point, assuming that others will agree with us or not, as if it doesn’t matter.

I recently bought a pair of funky glass frames for my trifocal lenses. Friends visited soon after I began to wear them and one had similar frames.

Her lenses are bifocal, and she’d recently slipped while walking down steps on a hike. She explained the problem: “My lenses are progressive.”

For a second I didn’t understand, and when I did, I couldn’t resist. “Mine are conservative,” I said. And we laughed.

It’s not always funny, though, when we misunderstand each other. Thinking before we speak is inconvenient when our point is to put the other in their place. When our point is to express our point, though, taking a second or two to think is worth it.

I may even try it myself.

Judith Dancy

Winston-Salem

They don’t count?

John Hood’s claim (“NC’s COVID outcomes were, well, average,” July 13) that it is silly to include the aged and those with preexisting conditions in calculating deaths per capita for COVID is frightening. The aged and those with at-risk factors are precisely the ones that the mask mandates and lockdowns were meant to protect. Is he saying these people do not count, and that it is of no concern to the health officials if they die?

Many of us did not wear masks and follow guidelines just to protect ourselves. We were also wanting to protect the weaker ones among us in the event that we might be non-symptomatic carriers. Jesus said that we are to care for “the least of these.”

Clearly John Hood and the state of Florida failed that test.

Gary Benesh

North Wilkesboro

Anti-petroleum?

The author of the July 5 letter, “Wise decisions,” makes valid points regarding his agreement with the Supreme Court’s recent decisions on affirmative action and student loan forgiveness. But then he resorts to a “kill the messenger” approach regarding John Deem’s articles about climate change, saying “they would love to get rid of oil and gas” and “we need lots of petroleum.”

No one proposes to stop producing all petroleum, including that which is used to produce plastics, tires, asphalt for roads and the other 6,000 products the writer mentions. Oil used in making plastics does not contribute to atmospheric CO2 in the way that driving a car does (although plastic does have other negative environmental effects). Knowing that CO2 is driving climate change, which is endangering all of us, does it not make sense to mitigate its production as much as possible by developing electric vehicles, mass transportation, alternative energy, etc.?

Producing more oil and gas in a time of dangerous human-caused climate change is not a “wise decision.”

Thomas Mutton

Lewisville