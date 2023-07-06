Fix K-12 schools

As the brouhaha over the Supreme Court’s decision to ban race as a consideration in college admissions continues, one should bear in mind a few facts:

Although we hear lots of talk about the benefits of diversity, etc., schools such as Yale and Harvard routinely refuse to publish data as to the success rates for affirmative action candidates. Could it be that, while affirmative action programs raise the number of minority students creating an impression of diversity, a grossly disproportionate number of those fail to graduate? Such was the case when the University of California results became public.

Would it not make more sense to devote the efforts to improving the failing public schools that the majority of children of color are relegated to (only 11% of black children in the Chicago Public Schools are reading at grade level) rather than trying to create a Potemkin village of diversity to appease the consciences of university administrators at the expense of students who are supposed to be benefited?

David Gellatly

Winston-Salem

All of us lose

The most recent “free speech” issue over the tone-deaf wedding site designer from Colorado, Lorie Smith, which allows a range of businesses to discriminate, is a defeat for gay rights, but it is surely a defeat for all of us.

Another yapping, clueless member of the injustice-collecting uber Christian right, she contends this is necessary for her to be “consistent in her faith.” How Christian of her? Whatever happened to “Do unto others...” or “Love thy neighbor ....”? Seems mightily inconsistent with any faith.

I give the designer an “F” on this test.

Bruce C. Anderson

Clemmons

Spirit of ’73

Two hundred fifty 250 years ago — a quarter of a millennium — an abolitionist committee of enslaved men formed in Boston to petition the colonial Massachusetts legislature for emancipation. It was the first antislavery organization ever (two years before the founding of what became the Pennsylvania Abolition Society) and heralded the beginning of the abolition movement in British North America. As a foundational date in American history, 1773 should rank alongside 1619 and 1776 in importance. The truly radical American Revolution, dedicated to both freedom and equality for all rather than for a privileged few, began that year. It was a revolution led by enslaved people, not enslavers seeking political independence and the return of lost privileges.

We cannot understand our origins as a nation without putting these earliest Black abolitionists at the center. It changes what we know about ourselves, our ideals and our history when we realize that not only were some of our “founders” enslaved but that they also pushed — as activists still do today — for the public to believe in higher ideals than many, if not most, were willing to accept.

Our idealism as Americans comes originally from people who had more of a right to be free than anyone and who challenged their contemporaries to confront their shortsightedness and hypocrisy. This legacy is our true revolutionary heritage, the one that did not bow to prejudice or politics. This is the revolution whose mission we continue to pursue and seek to reclaim today.

William Morgan

Winston-Salem

Hollow protest

The plaintiff in the recent court case that permitted a web designer to refuse service to people seeking LGBT positive messages on their website on account of her faith had, prior to her court case, never had any LGBT clients. As one could expect, LGBT people knew better than to seek out bigots and, since she had no monopoly, they simply took their business elsewhere.

Suddenly, though, when it appeared as if her case would appear before the Supreme Court, she produces a client’s information. The name, number and address attached belonged to a straight man who, upon being questioned, reported that he’d never solicited the web design services in the first place, much less desired to have pro-LGBT content on the nonexistent page.

This obviously fraudulent attempt didn’t stop this court, which is apparently chomping at the bit for the nostalgia of Jim Crow, from hearing a case that should’ve never gone this far and ruling in this woman’s favor to protect religious freedoms that were never under attack in the first place. Our highest court is so determined to impose religiously motivated hatred on the United States that it ignored someone who obviously had an incentive to lie and abandoned its duty to actually verify claims before the court.

Clarence Thomas isn’t too young to not remember legally protected prejudice, and he won’t be too young to hear his own rights as a Black man challenged because of this ruling. Ouch, my petard!

John Belmont

Winston Salem