I'm angry. Aren't you?

Yesterday we heard another gut-wrenching report of murdered schoolchildren. And though I am heartbroken along with the rest of the country, my primary emotion is anger.

I’m angry with politicians who fund their campaigns with contributions from the NRA.

I’m angry with Congress for failing to enact sensible gun legislation when the majority of Americans support it.

I’m angry with those who fight to protect embryos, yet fall silent when children are gunned down at school.

I’m angry that gun violence is so often blamed on the mentally ill instead of our country’s lack of action on meaningful gun reform.

I’m angry that the leading cause of death among children is gun violence.

I’m angry when my 7-year-old granddaughter tells me about her latest lockdown practice at school.

Yes, I’m angry. I’m damn angry.

Shouldn’t we all be?

Linda Setzer Yellen

Kernersville

Insanity

Today's news: Seven dead (including the gunman) as a result of a shooting at a school in Nashville, Tenn. Two dead and five injured in shootings in Little Rock. Gov. Cooper has vetoed a bill making it easier to buy guns and our wise legislators are all set to override his veto.

Are these the actions of a sane society?

Paul D. Whitson

Winston-Salem

Here's why

To understand why a 6-year-old would take a gun to school and shoot his teacher — or why a 28-year old would take multiple guns to an elementary school and kill six people —spend a few minutes in front of a screen, whether watching broadcast television or streaming programs or social media.

Guns — pointed at people, being fired, often at close range — appear repeatedly, even in commercial breaks during programs as innocuous as ball games.

Now it’s time to ask the businesses that create, pay for and broadcast these programs and ads, why they should not take the blame — the responsibility — for influencing the attitude toward violence in this country. The things we see and hear constantly have an effect on attitudes.

They — creators and producers and sponsors — should not be let off the hook by claiming that this violence is what the public wants. It is not! We have enough horrible, tragic violence (think the families of murdered children!) in real life. We do not want more every time we turn on our "devices." Just stop!

Sarah Hunter

Clemmons

Feed all kids

Every time I see patients for annual well-visits at my pediatric practice, I ask the parents about their diet. Are they getting enough milk and protein? Fruits and vegetables? Healthy meals are essential for growing children. Yet, for too many of my patients, those healthy meals are out of reach.

My patients aren’t alone. One in six kids in North Carolina struggles with hunger. In Forsyth County, that number is 1 in 5, but about a third of those children don’t qualify for free or reduced-cost meals at school because their families’ incomes are too high. That gap has consequences. In 2021, one-quarter of high school students and one-fifth of middle school students in our state said they skipped breakfast. Skipping meals and experiencing hunger mean that children cannot focus at school and may not perform to their best academic potential.

The answer is simple: no-cost school meals for all kids in our state. Children who participate in free school meal programs are healthier. They are less likely to suffer from obesity. They visit the school nurse less often, they are more likely to attend school, and they have documented improvements in behavior and mental health.

As a pediatrician, I want my patients to get the healthy food they need to learn, grow and thrive. Families are struggling. More than 60% of our state’s students already receive free or reduced-cost meals. It makes sense to provide all school meals at no cost to families.

Kimberly Montez

Winston-Salem

Dr. Kimberly Montez, is a pediatrician in Winston-Salem. — the editor

Deeply grateful

I understand well that Rep. Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County may have good and ample reason not to want to hear from the likes of me. But I feel compelled to express my deepest gratitude for his courageous, persistent and immensely skilled work in helping convince North Carolina to expand Medicaid.

What a breathtaking contribution he has made to the lives of millions of Tarheels from Murphy to Manteo.

Gene Nichol

Chapel Hill