Spectrum will pay

The football gods have reserved a special place in hell for the management of Spectrum cable. In a scenario that truly befits a monopoly, Spectrum has chosen to put its corporate interests ahead of its customers. Its fight with Disney over expansion of streaming rights caused Disney to pull all of its channels, including ESPN, off of Spectrum.

No matter for Spectrum that this was the start of the football season. No mention from Spectrum that customers will be credited on their bills for lost service. If you are a monopoly, you can get away with abusing your customers with little recourse.

Prepare, Spectrum management, for Judgment Day will come and the direction you will travel is straight to hell.

John Wigodsky

Winston-Salem

C'mon, John!

To John Hood:

In your column today, “Voters deserve better candidates” (Sept. 3) you ended with these sentences: “The U.S. remains the greatest and most powerful country on the planet. It deserves a better president than Biden or Trump. Alas, how that can practically be accomplished remains unclear to me.”

Shame on you! You work in a think tank, for heaven’s sake! You could start by stopping your thinking about partisan political issues, and by beginning to think about how to save democracy; how to improve giving the “will of the people“ more voice; how to preserve the freedom to vote; and how to give and preserve equality for all humans.

What else is more important for you to think about right now, before we no longer have the freedom to elect any president?

Charlie Glass

Clemmons

Shame on lawmakers

I just had a student come to my door asking me if I would buy a coupon book to help his school. He said to me, “I don’t know why I have to do this. I don’t know why I have to make money for my school.”

I told him it was because North Carolina's state legislators do not care enough about our students to fully fund the schools so that schools don’t have to go looking for extra money each year.

And where are our state legislators right now? Sitting in Raleigh or driving back and forth to vote to override the governor’s vetoes on bills that aren’t as important as approving the budget. The budget was supposed to have been approved in July and it still has not been approved because the Republicans are more interested in overturning vetoes than passing the budget. At the rate they are going, it will be time to work on a budget for 2024-25 before they approve this one.

I told the young man that if students could vote, North Carolina would have the best schools in the nation. Parents should also vote and insist that our legislature do a better job of supporting our schools, but they don’t by continuing to elect people who don’t value the importance of education.

Shame on our legislature for not doing a better job so that young boy didn’t have to come knocking at my door.

Betty Bewley

Winston-Salem

No book bans

I am concerned about what is happening in our schools, specifically the push to ban books that deal with gender identity.

One of the goals for Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools is:"WS/FCS will foster an inclusive climate that values the safety and well-being of all students, faculty and staff and foster an environment that creates a sense of belonging."

Studies show that 78% of transgender people experience harassment in K-12 settings. Inclusive policies make a difference for transgender students. Transgender students in schools with supportive policies are less likely to miss school due to feeling unsafe and are more likely to feel a greater sense of belonging to their school communities.

The literature indicates that the best way to overcome prejudice and disinformation is education, diversity training and media (presenting facts). Books provide an avenue of education for students and staff.

Transgender students are often bullied by other students as well as misgendered or called by their "dead names" by students and staff. If we educate the other students about transgender people and provide training for staff this might help to make Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools a more inclusive and safer place for transgender students.

Transgender students are an already marginalized group that has been recently targeted with a lot of disinformation. Please do not support book bans, as knowledge is essential to a better understanding of our world, hopefully making a more inclusive and safe place for everyone.

This is only one example of why we should not ban books in our schools.

Michele L. Smith

Winston Salem