Overheard ...

An alleged Barr-Trump exchange:

Donald Trump: Bill, what happened to my AG?

Bill Barr: Did you read the special counsel's indictment?

Trump: Bill, the Deep State planted those documents. There are no classified docs. I can declassify docs by tapping my ruby slippers three times. These are my documents. It’s a witch hunt. And I am the victim here. I can go on but consider a donation.

Barr: That’s all BS, just like your claims of election fraud.

Trump: Bill, the Deep State rigged the election. Dead people voted. I can appoint electors by tapping my ruby slippers. It’s another witch hunt, bamboo ballots and I am the victim here. Also, don’t forget to donate.

Barr: Yeah, I get the theme, but you are toast and advise streaming Orange is the New Black.

M.C. Chappell

Winston-Salem

It's no joke

I am writing in response to Cooper Sullivan's commentary in today's Journal (June 18, "Cool catching Wake on the couch") wherein he suggests a drinking game ("A drinking game that rivals an Omaha tradition") involving doing shots.

Come on, Cooper, drinking games represent a notoriously dangerous and irresponsible way to consume alcohol. As you acknowledge, one who indulges in your suggested game "will definitely feel the aftereffects in the morning." If you're lucky enough to avoid the accidents and health issues that can so often follow overindulgence.

Please refrain from such blatant, cavalier encouragement of irresponsible drinking, epecially in this time of increasing alcohol-related problems associated with COVID and other societal issues.

Should it be that you were only kidding, please don't kid publicly about something as serious as irresponsible drinking.

Al Greene

Winston-Salem

As for Fox News?

The only time Cal Thomas mentions Fox News in his tedious June 19 screed against the "liberal media" is when he rhetorically asks if the publisher of The New York Times watches the channel.

I don’t know what he’s so worked up over. Despite recently forking over a record $787 million to settle a defamation case, Fox averages 2.6 million viewers per day while CNN averages less than 1 million. On Fox News, which I watch occasionally, I rarely if ever hear about Trump’s legal woes (two arraignments already, lots of charges, too), but often hear their vicious character attacks on any Democrat mentioned, including recently branding President Biden a "wannabe dictator."

And for years they permitted Tucker Carlson to voice racist commentary and to deny the outcome of the presidential election (until his texts about his bosses upset them), at which point they ditched him.

Fox News has been Trump’s main collaborator in turning regular people into angry haters of those whom the station disagrees with. They continue to influence people to mistrust institutions our nation relies on for law and order, such as the FBI and the Justice Department. Their war against what they consider "woke culture" stokes the flames of fear and diverts people from contemplating the central challenges facing this country. Cal Thomas does the same thing, but he does this in your newspaper.

I’m not claiming there is no bias in any of the major media outlets, I’m just calling on the N&R to find another conservative commentator who might be more "fair and balanced" in their articles.

Robert Goldberg

Greensboro

Planned chaos

State Sen. Phil Berger represents me and I am calling on him, Rep. Reece Pyrtle, and the entire North Carolina legislature to make funding the State Board of Elections a priority in the final budget. It's time for Sen. Berger to put our money where his mouth is.

The N.C. House and Senate budgets that were recently passed do not have enough funding to upgrade the antiquated elections information management system (SEIMS). Along with 100 county boards, the State Board of Elections is supposed to:

Oversee elections that include thousands of voting sites.

Educate the public about voting changes.

Assist counties in security and support.

Investigate election law violations.

Maintain voting systems and databases.

And ensure campaign finance compliance.

All of this with less money every cycle. Sounds like chaos.

Then Sen. Berger will blame the State Board of Elections for the chaos. Along with proposed State BOE restructuring, gutting of popular voting policies, and withdrawal from the national organization that maintains accurate voter rolls, all of us will have a harder time voting and less confidence that our votes will count.

According to the legislature, that’s a feature, not a bug.

Claire Stone

Stoneville