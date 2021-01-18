The Readers' Forum: Impeachment 'a gift to Republicans'

Last week my husband and I received our first COVID-19 vaccination at Winston-Salem's public health building. We were grateful for those who provided this efficient, well-organized process.

We were kept safely distanced as our necessary information was taken and our National Guardsmen guided us from station to station as they carefully informed each person about the vaccine, then directed us to the appropriate place. Our injections were given by professional medical staff; an EMS worker seated and observed each socially distanced person for 15 minutes until they were confident we displayed no reaction symptoms. Another worker made sure each had an appointment card for our next vaccination and a National Guardsman escorted us out.

My husband and I appreciate and are proud of these dedicated Americans who are serving with "boots on the ground" and represent our country at its best.

Mary Lynn Holder-Dunbar

Kernersville

He didn't learn

What good does it do to impeach President Trump a second time, especially when the Senate won’t take it up before he’s forced to leave office?