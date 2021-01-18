The Readers' Forum: Impeachment 'a gift to Republicans'

Less than a week
Why impeach (indict) President Trump when there's less than a week before he is otherwise replaced by President-elect Joe Biden?
Answer: It's turning the safety off, chambering a round, cocking the gun: If he does something else unpredictably dangerous in the remaining week (e.g., declares martial law, incites riots in state capitals), the Senate can be convened in a day or two and remove him from office in short order — there'd be no dangerous days' wait for the House to impeach; it's already done.
It was necessary to act now against this resourcefully malignant president — Congress is ready to pull the trigger accurately and quickly if necessary.
Moreover, the stage is set to impeach him after he leaves office, to prevent him from ever again holding "any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States" (U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 3) — a gift to Republicans they do not yet fully realize.
Peter H. Wolf
Winston-Salem
'Boots on the ground'
Last week my husband and I received our first COVID-19 vaccination at Winston-Salem's public health building. We were grateful for those who provided this efficient, well-organized process.
We were kept safely distanced as our necessary information was taken and our National Guardsmen guided us from station to station as they carefully informed each person about the vaccine, then directed us to the appropriate place. Our injections were given by professional medical staff; an EMS worker seated and observed each socially distanced person for 15 minutes until they were confident we displayed no reaction symptoms. Another worker made sure each had an appointment card for our next vaccination and a National Guardsman escorted us out.
My husband and I appreciate and are proud of these dedicated Americans who are serving with "boots on the ground" and represent our country at its best.
Mary Lynn Holder-Dunbar
Kernersville
He didn't learn
What good does it do to impeach President Trump a second time, especially when the Senate won’t take it up before he’s forced to leave office?
It’s a moral stand. It says, “We won’t accept this behavior.” And it’s clearly a bipartisan stand, with 10 Republicans agreeing that Trump is a threat to the country.
Remember when Sen. Susan Collins claimed, after Trump’s first impeachment, that he “learned his lesson”? He didn’t. He stood before a crowd and urged them — some of them say he ordered them — to attack the Capitol building, all because he couldn’t accept his election loss. If that’s not worthy of impeachment, nothing ever is — including lying about a sexual act.
Trump deserves worse than impeachment for the harm he’s done to our country. Last year, former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, a man as well known for his integrity as Trump is for his lies, said: “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us.”
In that, he has succeeded.
Is supporting Trump’s attempt to steal the presidential election really worth going to war for? A lot of Americans think so. This isn’t over yet.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
Impeachment debate
Here are a couple of things I noticed while watching President Trump’s impeachment debate on Jan. 13:
Rep. Jim Jordan complained that “you can’t have a debate” … in the middle of a debate.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a mask that said “CENSORED” while speaking into a microphone on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, broadcast on TV to millions of Americans.
These Trump supporters, let’s just say that none of them are very stable geniuses.
Barney Harper
Winston-Salem
Why guns?
As Republicans try to dilute the seriousness of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and muddy the waters with “what about Black Lives Matter protests?” I have just one question:
Why do you need guns?
As I write, Michigan activists are planning an armed demonstration. If they’re peaceful, why do they need guns? Aren’t the guns just an implicit threat? “Do what we say or we’ll shoot you.”
Peaceful protesters shouldn’t need guns — and protesters with guns shouldn't be thought of as peaceful protesters.
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem