The Readers' Forum: Important lessons

Important lessons
I would like to recommend the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus” by Art Spiegelman to all of your readers, especially younger readers.
I know that a Tennessee school district voted to ban the novel, about the Holocaust and its aftermath, because of “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a (cartoon) nude woman.
Considering all the other books being banned by conservatives, it’s hard for me to take their complaints at face value. Complaining about those details is like refusing to buy a great car because there’s a pair of fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror.
The novel is a work of art. It depicts this great tragedy in a way that is human and relatable, and in a format that’s easy for younger readers to absorb.
If the school district has found a more effective text for their children to use to learn the essential lessons of the Holocaust, I’d like to know what it is.
Bethany Pare
Winston-Salem
Survey results
The Winston-Salem Neighborhood Alliance (WSNA) has completed a survey on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) with the participation of 270 respondents from 58 different neighborhoods. The overwhelming majority of respondents believe that the integrity, character and quality of life of their neighborhoods need to be protected against the by-right proposed provision in an amendment to ordinances that deal with ADUs.
Why protection? The proposal would eliminate the public voice of neighborhoods in the accessory dwelling unit permitting process. Therefore, to help relieve any cumulative negative impact on neighborhoods, some technical adjustments need to be written into the proposal addressing the six identified issues below.
Here are the top concerns identified from the WSNA survey that must be dealt with before the Winston-Salem City Council’s final consideration of the amendment:
Parking — (add one off-street parking space to help with cumulative parking congestion, lack of parking, plus curbside services issues).
Rear and side setbacks — (need greater buffers).
Height — (height of ADU should not exceed height of principal dwelling).
Occupancy — (cumulative negative impact of having four unrelated adults compounding density issues, especially in neighborhoods already with density issues).
Lack of any neighbor notification when a newly planned detached ADU is to be built.
Lack of any regulation of short-term rentals of ADUs.
The City Council needs to delay voting on the amendment on Feb. 7 until the above six major concerns on ADUs are addressed, and a revised amendment is presented to the City Council for its consideration.
Carolyn Highsmith
Winston-Salem
Our county’s judges
In the fall of 2021, the N.C. legislature approved the creation of a new Superior Court judgeship for Forsyth County (the 21st Judicial District). One might ask what that means for Forsyth County.
Background: Each judicial district (in this case, Forsyth County) has a certain number of Superior Court judges. Under the law, Superior Court judges are elected by residents in their respective specific districts only and serve eight-year terms; accordingly, Forsyth County has four distinct districts (21A, 21B, 21C and 21D). Only a resident of, say, 21B district can vote for the judge from 21B.
Reality: One would expect that the districts would be redrawn when a new judgeship is created. By that, they would take the existing four districts in Forsyth County and redraw them to create five equally divided (by population) districts. That is not what was done when the new Superior Court judgeship was created. What the legislature did was simply add another judgeship to District 21B, which is heavily Republican in its registered voter base. This form of backdoor gerrymandering gives Forsyth County another Republican judge.
Presently, of the four districts, one is predominantly Democrat, one is a balance between Republican/Democrat/unaffiliated (but a Republican judge), one is predominantly Republican and the last leans strongly Republican (with a Republican judge).
David Botchin
Winston-Salem
A question
A question for your readers: How is taking advantage of an offer/plea/directive/order to evacuate one’s home because of the strong potential of being killed if a nearby fire becomes an explosion any different from taking advantage of an offer/plea/directive/order to be vaccinated against a serious virus that could sicken and possibly kill one if one refuses to be vaccinated?
Zena Strub Yarbrough
Winston-Salem