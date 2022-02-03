The Readers' Forum: Important lessons

The McMinn County Board of Education in Tennessee voted 10-0 to remove "Maus," the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the experiences of Holocaust survivors, from it's eighth grade language arts curriculum. The book's author, Art Spiegelman, responds to the school board's action.

Important lessons

I would like to recommend the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus” by Art Spiegelman to all of your readers, especially younger readers.

I know that a Tennessee school district voted to ban the novel, about the Holocaust and its aftermath, because of “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a (cartoon) nude woman.

Considering all the other books being banned by conservatives, it’s hard for me to take their complaints at face value. Complaining about those details is like refusing to buy a great car because there’s a pair of fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror.

The novel is a work of art. It depicts this great tragedy in a way that is human and relatable, and in a format that’s easy for younger readers to absorb.

If the school district has found a more effective text for their children to use to learn the essential lessons of the Holocaust, I’d like to know what it is.

Bethany Pare

Winston-Salem

